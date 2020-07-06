Melissa Gorga, 41, Shows Off Insane Figure In Red Crop Top And Shorts With Teresa Giudice

Melissa sizzled as she showed off her Fourth of July celebrations with her 'RHONJ' co-stars.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga showed off her seriously fit figure in a red co-ord over the weekend as she reunited with her co-stars, including her sister-in-law Teresa Giudice, for the Fourth of July. Melissa revealed that she was the “hostess with the mostess” on her Instagram account as she shared a number of snaps from her Independence Day celebrations at her and husband Joe Gorga’s Jersey Shore vacation home.

The first snap in the upload, which the reality star shared with her 2.1 million followers on Sunday, July 5, gave fans a look at how Melissa and Teresa celebrated Independence Day together alongside their co-stars Dolores Catania and Jackie Goldschneider. The snaps added more fuel to the fire that filming for Season 11 of the Bravo series could now be underway.

Melissa looked years younger than her age as she proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym, including her uber-toned abs. The 41-year-old sizzled in a strapless bright red crop top, which she paired with high-waisted shorts in the same color that perfectly showed off her long, tanned legs.

She rocked a pair of nude wedge heels and accessorized with several gold necklaces and a pair of hoop earrings. She wore her long, highlighted hair straight and down.

As for Teresa, she almost matched her sister-in-law with a red top of her own. The mom of four wore what appeared to be a slightly plunging bodysuit that showed off her flawless curves, which she paired with light blue jeans with large rips all the way along the front of her legs.

Dolores wowed as she celebrated the holiday in a geometric print blue, white, and orange jumpsuit with a large cut-out across her torso, while Jackie opted for a curve-hugging black mini-dress as she proudly showed off her long, toned legs.

Melissa also included photos of her mingling with other guests, as well as a look at her as she held on to a large platter of fruit and vegetables.

The fourth and final snap showed her at sunset alongside her husband Joe, who recently got a sweet Father’s Day shout out on Instagram from Teresa’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

The comments section was full of sweet messages for the star as she reunited with her cast mates.

Jackie admitted in a comment that the party was “the most fun I’ve had in months!! Always the best night.”

Fellow RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, who didn’t attend Melissa’s party, also commented on the snap. She wrote, “Looked fabulous as usual!! So sad we missed it!! Can’t wait to be back together again!!!”

“Melissa with the abs,” another Instagram user said with three heart eye faces.