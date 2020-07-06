Madison Beer Wows Followers In Matching Fendi Top & Tiny Shorts

Madison Beer took to Instagram to treat fans to a couple of new photos of herself. The singer is no stranger to wowing her followers with her outfit posts and didn’t disappoint with her most recent upload.

The “Hurts Like Hell” songstress stunned in a short-sleeved black top that featured Fendi’s iconic print all over. The polo neck garment showcased a hint of her decolletage and her midriff. She paired the ensemble with matching shorts that fell way above her knees and showed off her tanned legs. Beer styled her long dark hair in a ponytail and looked to be sporting short manicured nails with French tips. The 21-year-old accessorized with bracelets, rings, a gold watch, a necklace, and small earrings. Beer opted for a creamy white bag underneath her shoulder and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a bold red lip, mascara, eyeliner, contour.

Shes posted two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Beer was snapped from the legs up in front of a white door. She looked up to her right with a mouth-open expression and displayed her side profile. Beer raised one hand to her top and left the other rested by her thigh.

In the next slide, she was captured from the same location. Beer pushed her chest forward and stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce look. She positioned her body to the side and held her hand on her stomach.

In the span of 13 hours, her post racked up more than 2.6 million likes and over 16,700 comments, proving to be very popular with her whopping 19.5 million followers.

“I wanna have her face so bad omg,” one user wrote.

“I can’t with that perfection,” another devotee shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I wish I was just as pretty as you,” remarked a third fan.

“HOW ARE YOU REAL,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Beer. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore a sleeveless, light green crop top that displayed her toned stomach. To complete the outfit, Beer sported high-waisted light blue jeans and white lace-up sneakers. She accessorized with a white beaded necklace, large hoop earrings, bracelets, sunglasses, and a handbag wrapped around her shoulder. The entertainer rocked half her wavy light brown hair up and left the rest down. Beer appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, eyeliner, and eye shadow for the occasion.