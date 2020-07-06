Carrie Underwood’s Husband Shares Rare Photo Of Their Two Sons: ‘Isaiah Showing Jacob The Ropes’

Carrie's kids looked all grown up in a shot shared by her husband, Mike Fisher.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher shared a rare photo of their two sons together on his Instagram account over the weekend. The retired hockey player took to the social media site on Sunday, July 5, to post a snap which showed his and Carrie’s two boys as they went out on a fishing boat together.

The seriously cute photo showed 1-year-old Jacob as he looked over the side of the boat at the water, while his big brother showed him how to fish while he reeled in a catch.

The upload only gave fans a look at the duo from behind for privacy reasons, though a look at the side of 5-year-old Isaiah’s face revealed he had a big smile.

Little Jacob looked adorable in yellow-and-white striped t-shirt with a blue life jacket. As for Isaiah, he sported a red life jacket with a blue t-shirt and a pair of gray shorts. He stood barefoot on the back of the boat and held on to a fishing rod with a tiny fish attached to the end.

In the caption, the former Nashville Predators captain told his 557,000 followers that Isaiah was “showing Jacob the ropes” during their fishing session.

The dad of two also gushed over his eldest son’s skills as a big brother and also noted that he has a “huge heart.”

Carrie’s husband — who recently used the social media site to issue a plea after he had his truck stolen in Canada — then went on to admit that as much as he loved seeing his two boys grow up, he wanted time to slow down as they got older.

The comments section of the photo was full of sweet messages from fans who were grateful to get a peek at how much Carrie and Mike’s two sons are growing.

“So special,” one person commented with a red heart emoji.

“Beautiful baby boys growing before my eyes…. [lovely] little people and wonderful parents,” another said.

Rick Diamond / Getty Images for CMT

A third Instagram user told the Canadian native that he was “so blessed” alongside an angel symbol.

Carrie and Mike have only shared a few snaps to their social media accounts of their son Jacob since they welcomed him into the world back in January 2019 and have only very rarely posted photos online that show the brothers together.

The latest family photo came shortly after Carrie shared a number of personal pictures with her followers last month.

The “Southbound” singer took to TikTok on June 5 to show off a slide show of family snaps in celebration of Mike’s 40th birthday. The video included a number of sweet snaps of Mike with his boys as well as some of his own childhood photos.