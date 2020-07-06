Jessica Simpson Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary With Her ‘Perfect Soulmate’ Eric Johnson

The celebrity couple celebrate their love six years after exchanging vows in California.

Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson are celebrating six years of marriage. The celebrity pair, who married on July 5, 2014, marked their wedding anniversary over the holiday weekend, and Jessica made sure to commemorate the milestone on Instagram as well.

In a poignant post to her social media page, Jessica shared a new photo of her standing alongside her husband on their anniversary. In the photo, a smiling Eric wore a baseball cap and sported a full beard, while a beaming Jessica showed off her recently shorter hairstyle as she held up a large, dark purple crystal butterfly that her husband gave her to her as an anniversary gift.

In the caption to the post, Jessica wrote that she married her “perfect soulmate,” and that six years later the two continue to manifest dreams together. The singer and fashion designer added that her union with the former NFL player was destined to be and that it will always be. Jessica also noted that the crystal butterfly was her “dream gift.”

In comments to the photo, fans and friends reacted to Jessica and Eric’s anniversary milestone and their sweet love story.

“I’m happy that you have found someone who treats you with the love and support you deserve,” another wrote.

“Happy for you and the genuine love shines through in photos,” another added.

“Real love is so nice to see these days. Especially in the celebrity circuit,” a third follower wrote.

“You two seem to not only defy celebrity couples, but any kind of couple in terms of genuine love, admiration, and respect,” another wrote. “I saw Eric supporting you everywhere in the country with adoring eyes only, on your #OpenBook tour+…That’s such a cute unique gift Jess!!”

Fans know that in her memoir, Open Book, Jessica wrote in detail about how she found love and marriage with Eric several years after her high-profile divorce from her first husband, singer Nick Lachey. Jessica and Eric exchanged vows in front of 275 guests at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, and their then-toddler children, Maxwell Drew and Ace Knute, served as flower girl and ring bearer at the ceremony, according to People. In 2019 they welcomed their third child, Birdie Mae.

In May, Jessica shared an Instagram tribute to Eric as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of the day they met. Jessica wrote that she fell “head over slippers” in love with her future husband after he showed up at her house with friends.