Madison Woolley Flaunts Her Sexy Figure In Tiny Black Bikini

Madison Woolley took to her Instagram page on Monday to upload a sizzling snapshot that stunned her 530,000 followers. In today’s post, the Australian model decided to slip into a skimpy bikini set that flaunted her stunning physique, while catching some rays at the beach.

In the snap, Madison was photographed at one of Byron Bay’s beaches, spreading her legs on a white towel on the sand. She was posing sideways and tugged at her bikini bottoms, pulling them up to show more skin. She tilted her head to the side as she gave a closed-lip smile to the photographer. Her tanned complexion glowed under the sunlight, which made it look glowing. The blue water that stretched off into the distance, as well as the blue sky filled with clouds, made up the scenic background of the shot.

The Australian model rocked a minuscule black two-piece swimsuit from Lounge Swim. The top boasted classic triangle cups that hardly contained her ample assets. The top also featured a plunging neckline, which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The swimwear was held together by small straps that went over her shoulder, highlighting her toned arms.

She sported the matching pair of bottoms that looked like a thong. The garment had a simple design with a snug fit that hugged her tiny waistline. It boasted a high cut that exposed plenty of skin and also helped elongate her lean legs.

For her beach day glam, Madison sported a full makeup application. She appeared to wear a matte foundation that perfectly matched her skin tone, darkened eyebrows, several coats of mascara on her upper and lower eyelashes, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and lipstick. As for her accessories, she opted for a thick chain necklace, earrings, and a watch.

In the caption, Madison wrote something about her new bathing suit set from Lounge Swim. She also tagged the brand, as well as the parent company, Lounge Underwear. The model also urged her fans to check out her new video on YouTube.

Since going live on her account, the post has earned more than 4,800 likes and over 60 comments. Madison’s social media admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments and rave about her killer physique. Others struggled to find the right words to express how they felt about the picture. Instead, they chimed in with their choice of emoji.

“It doesn’t matter if the swimmers are new. You are still gorgeous,” a fan wrote.

“You never fail to mesmerize me with your beauty. The amazing body is a bonus. Keep shining!” gushed another admirer.