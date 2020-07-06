Adrienne Bailon Stuns Fans In Bandeau Top With Glammed-Up Makeup Look

Adrienne Bailon — who is currently on the panel for The Real — took to Instagram to share a number of new photos of herself. The That’s So Raven actress is known for showing off her outfits via the social media platform and impressed followers with her most recent post.

Bailon stunned in a white bandeau top that displayed her decolletage, which she left bare with no jewelry, and toned midriff. She paired the ensemble with cream loose-fitted high-waisted pants. The former 3LW member styled her brunette hair off her face and tied it up in a bun. Bailon accessorized herself with numerous rings, bracelets, and bracelets. She kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and contour.

The 36-year-old treated fans to eight images within one upload.

In the first shot, the “No More (Baby I’ma Do It Right)” hitmaker took a selfie of herself indoors that looked to be taken on portrait mode due to the background being blurred. Bailon tilted her head to the right and looked at the camera lens with a smile.

In the next slide, she was captured sitting down from the thighs-up. Bailon was photographed indoors in front of a number of framed art pieces on the wall. She held a pina colada in her right hand and placed her other arm on her thigh. Bailon looked up to her left and showcased her stunning side profile which highlighted her incredible bone structure.

In the third frame, she was snapped in the same location. However, Bailon held her beverage in her other hand and raised her other arm to her face while flashing her pearly whites.

In the next five snapshots, the singer was captured sitting down behind a circular granite table with Jet Marie Alexander who was reading the newspaper.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 131,000 likes and over 660 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5 million followers.

“WOW YOU LOOK GOOOD SIS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“LOVE you and your style and I’m also obsessed with that glass you’re drinking out of lol. Your taste in fashion and home decor is FLAWLESS!” another devotee shared.

“Ok Queen! I see that waist! You better melt away on us during Quarantine! Lol! Looking Beautiful as always,” remarked a third fan.

“Wow, the most stunning person! Literal goals,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.