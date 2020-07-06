Ashleigh Jordan Wears Tight-Fitting Booty Shorts For At-Home Leg Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media platform Instagram on Sunday, July 5, to post her latest workout video, which targeted the leg muscles and took place at home.

For the workout, the fitness trainer chose an outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a sports bra and booty shorts. The top included a low-cut neckline, thick shoulder straps, and an extended bit of fabric over the rib cage. Ashleigh’s sculpted arms, shoulders, and upper back drew the eye. On her lower half, the model wore a pair of tight-fitting gray shorts that rose up high on her hips and extended to mid-thigh. The material contoured to her shapely backside and upper thighs and left plenty of skin along the length of her legs exposed. A small gap between the top and bottoms showed off Ashleigh’s toned tummy.

The model completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and glitzy hoop earrings. She wore her long, blond tresses styled in two French braids that extended down both sides of her head and over her chest. Ashleigh also appeared to have made up her face with black lashes, black eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss.

The workout took place in the model’s living room where she made use of some of her furniture for exercise props. Ashleigh completed a total of four leg-targeting exercises and relied on body weight for resistance. A gray and black cat also made an appearance during the workout.

Ashleigh began her workout with alternating lunge taps. She positioned her body in a slight crouch with her hands clasped at her chest and moved one leg out behind her, alternating sides. In the second video, she demonstrated the half burpee, which excluded the jumping part of the burpee. The third exercise was hip thrusts. Ashleigh rested her back against the coffee table while pushing her hips up toward the ceiling. In the final video, the model performed a series of sumo squats, moving slowly and holding tension in her leg muscles as she did so.

In the caption of the post, Ashleigh wrote out the exercises and specified the number of sets and reps her followers should do for each. The workout earned more than 35,000 likes and nearly 200 comments within the first day.

“This is great! And I love how it’s all body weight, so I can do it anywhere! Saving for sure,” one Instagram user wrote in the comments section of the post.