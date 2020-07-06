Katie Price, 42, Reveals Her New Man, 31, Who Fans Compare To Channing Tatum & Responds To ‘Vile Trolls’

Over the weekend, British celebrity Katie Price took to Instagram to reveal the new man in her life. The former glamour model is known for her high-profile marriages and relationships and decided to share with her followers who she is currently dating.

Price shared an up-close selfie via the social media platform of her wrapping her arms around 31-year-old Carl Woods. The mom-of-five styled her dark long straight hair down with a middle part and wore a white garment. Price appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

To some, Woods may look familiar. According to the Daily Mail, he appeared on ITV’s successful reality show Love Island in the U.K. in 2016.

For her caption, Price described Woods as “best on earth.” Prior to the selfie, she shared a photo of the couple sharing a passionate kiss outdoors. Price referred to him as the “perfect prince” she has been trying to find, adding a couple of love heart emoji. Price sported her dark hair up in a ponytail and paired a long-sleeved black top with white ripped jeans. You can see that post here.

In the span of 13 hours, her most recent post racked up more than 32,000 likes and over 1,800 comments, proving to have made an impact on her 2.2 million followers.

“I think he looks like Channing Tatum in this pic. Good to see you happy,” one user wrote.

“I thought it was Channing Tatum for a second lol x,” another devotee shared.

“As long as you make each other happy, that’s all that matters,” remarked a third fan.

“Happy for you! Hope you have found the one,” a fourth admirer commented.

Aside from a number of positive messages, Price did also receive numerous negative comments, which she responded to underneath her caption.

“To everyone sticking up for me and all the lovely comments, you’re the important people to me and are being positive for me like I’m positive in life now so thank you and to all you vile trolls when my new “Harvey’s law” comes into place we will see who is laughing!” the TV personality expressed.

Price is no stranger to making headlines. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed fans in a matching tie-dye ensemble that consisted of the colors gray and white. Price completed the outfit with fluffy pink sliders and accessorized with a fluffy pink clutch bag. She wore her straight dark hair down with a middle part and opted for aviator sunglasses.