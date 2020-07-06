WWE Rumors: Veteran Superstar Reportedly No Longer Under Contract With Company

A new report suggests that Monday Night Raw superstar Rey Mysterio is presently not under contract with WWE and has yet to sign a new deal with the promotion.

Citing information from his colleague Dave Meltzer, Ethan Renner of the Wrestling Observer wrote on Sunday that the contract Mysterio signed in September 2018 has already expired. Despite this, he will continue to make appearances for WWE as he and his son, Dominik, are still in the middle of a program with Seth Rollins. It wasn’t specified, however, whether Mysterio will still be appearing on Raw once the storyline has concluded.

As for the latest developments in this angle, Meltzer also provided information on Mysterio and Dominik’s segment on the June 29 episode of Raw, pointing out that they were originally scheduled to shoot the segment in person. Instead, this was changed to a pre-taped appearance from home.

Mysterio is reportedly expected to face Rollins in a singles match at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view on July 19, and while the bout has yet to be made official, rumors suggest that WWE will be booking both men in an “eye for an eye” match, which would require the winner to “take out [their] opponent’s eye.” This is in line with the eye injury Mysterio suffered on the May 11 episode of Monday Night Raw, where Rollins attacked him outside the ring following their match.

While Mysterio was supposed to announce his retirement two weeks after suffering the injury, recent rumors have suggested that he was expected to sign a new deal with WWE, thus allowing him to remain on the company’s active roster. However, the latest developments, per WrestlingNews.co, suggest that the 45-year-old’s continued employment with WWE might not be such a lock after all. The publication explained that the two-year contract he signed in 2018 had an 18-month opt-out clause, which makes it possible that he decided to make use of that provision and end his contract early.

Mysterio might not be the only Raw superstar who may be on their way out of WWE in the coming weeks. Recent reports suggested that Kairi Sane — the former NXT Women’s Champion who makes up one-half of The Kabuki Warriors with Asuka — is planning to leave the company so she could be with her husband in their home country of Japan. It was also rumored that upon returning home, Sane intends to wrestle for another year or so before hanging up her wrestling boots and retiring from the sport.