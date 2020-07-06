‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Monday: Cassie Melts Nick’s Heart

The Young and the Restless preview for Monday, July 6 teases a heartwarming moment between Cassie and Nick as the Newman family celebrated her adoption. Camryn Grimes will live-tweet the episode starting at 2:30 p.m. Katherine also ended up testing Jill. The storylines originally aired on July 27, 1999.

Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) hosted a huge pool party at the Newman Ranch to celebrate Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) adoption, according to SheKnows Soaps. Even Paul (Doug Davidson) and Christine (Lauralee Bell) showed up to celebrate the big victory in court after the judge awarded Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) custody of the little girl. Victor congratulated Chris on her win for the family. She told The Mustache that she could focus on his problem now that the custody case was over. However, Victor wondered if she should take some time off, and later, Paul admitted he worried Chris was getting burned out by work. Victor sympathized with Paul about Christine’s plight, but he didn’t have much of a solution for her.

As the party was coming to an end, Nick wanted to say a few words. He discussed how pleased he was to have returned safely from New Mexico and that he and Sharon were back on track. Sharon noted that things are often the darkest before the dawn, and she was thrilled that she and Nick were back together and more durable than ever after experiencing such dark times together. Then Cassie said that she had something to say to everybody who had gathered to celebrate her addition to the Newman family. She let them know how thrilled she was to be part of the family with grandparents, parents, and a brother. Cassie declared the day the happiest in her whole life, and then she thanked her mommy and daddy for fighting so hard for her. Nick was visibly moved by Cassie, referring to him as her daddy for the very first time.

Finally, Katherine (Jeanne Cooper) tested Jill (Jess Walton). Kay was disappointed in Billy’s (then David Tom) attitude because she’d hoped that he would be a calming influence for Jill. Billy apologized, and Katherine accepted. Later, Billy apologized to Jill, but they got into another argument when she tried to plan all his time. After all, Billy was 16, and he didn’t need his mother to be in charge of his schedule. He asked for the keys to her car, and Jill told Billy where to find them.