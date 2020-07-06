Daniela Tamayo Rocks A Tiny Top And Daisy Dukes, Shows Off Major Underboob In Latest Instagram Share

Colombian fitness model Daniela Tamayo took to her Instagram page on Sunday and shared yet another hot snapshot to mesmerize her followers.

In the picture, Daniela could be seen rocking a very tiny, dark green top that had a color spectrum and the Polaroid logo printed on it. The sexy ensemble allowed her to show off major underboob. She teamed the top with a pair of daisy dukes that enabled her to flaunt her sexy thighs and lean legs. The racy attire also drew viewers’ attention toward her rock-hard abs and taut stomach.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glam. It looked like she wore some foundation that gave her face a dewy look. She seemingly dusted her cheeks with a coral blush combined with a highlighter, wore a dark mocha lipstick, opted for nude eyeshadow, lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. Finally, she seemed to have finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows and nose contouring.

She wore her blond tresses in waves and let her locks cascade over her shoulders and bosom.

To pose for the snap, Daniela stood on the road, against the background of some trees. She spread her legs apart and lightly touched her waist and thighs. She tilted her head, seductively parted her lips, and gazed right at the camera.

She added a caption in Spanish, and according to a Google translation, she wrote that if fear knocks someone down, love can lift them up. She also tagged her photographer Buhomax in the snap for acknowledgement.

Within an hour of going live, the snap accrued more than 3,400 likes. In addition to that, many of Daniela’s fans also flocked to the comments section and posted about 200 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“You are too beautiful and you have the body of a goddess,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“May god bless you and protect you always. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“What an amazing figure! Look at those abs. I admire your hard work and dedication!!” a third follower wrote.

“You are the most beautiful and the sexiest woman in the world,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Several other models and IG influencers also liked and commented on Daniela’s picture to show appreciation and support, including Nanis Ochoa and Luz Elena Echeverria.

Daniela wows her followers with her skin-baring snaps almost every week. Last week, she shared a pic in which she rocked a tiny red crop top that she teamed with a pair of skimpy black panties to put on a very leggy display.