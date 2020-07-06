Vanessa Christine Rocks A Skintight Top And Distressed Jeans In New Snap

On Sunday, Instagram model Vanessa Christine took to her page and shared a new pic in which she infused style and sexiness.

She was featured rocking a skintight, light-gray top that boasted a V-shaped, plunging neckline. The top not only accentuated her curves but it also allowed her to show off a glimpse of cleavage. Vanessa teamed the sexy top with a pair of high-waist distressed jeans to pull off a casual, yet sexy look.

She opted for minimal makeup to prove that she is naturally beautiful. Her makeup application seemingly included some foundation, a light pink lipstick, pink blush, and nude eyeshadow. It looked like she opted for lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Vanessa straightened her brunette tresses, swept them to one side, and let her locks cascade over her shoulder and bosom. In terms of jewelry, she kept it very simple and only opted for a delicate cross pendant that rested right above her cleavage. She also chose a thin gold bracelet to complete her look.

According to the geotag, the snap was captured somewhere in Miami, Florida. To pose, Vanessa could be seen sitting in a garden, atop a short boundary wall. A house, some trees, and some pink flowers could also be seen in the background.

She sat with her legs slightly spread apart, lightly touched her hair, flashed a small smile, and gazed right at the camera.

In the caption, the hottie informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She also added that her post was sponsored by the brand.

Within eight hours of posting, the snap amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition to that, many of her ardent followers flocked to the comments section and posted about 320 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful looks.

“Picture perfect, always!” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“You are the prettiest girl on Instagram. I love you so much,” another user chimed in.

“Wow, you are a flawless angel,” a third follower wrote, adding multiple heart-eyed emoji.

“I love this outfit. You have an incredible body,” a fourth admirer remarked.

Besides Vanessa’s regular followers, many of her fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the snap, including Yaslen Clemente, Nicole Borda, Alexis Clark, and Ennid Wong.

Vanessa rarely fails to impress her followers with her sexy snaps that she posts almost every week. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, she posted a pic in which she rocked a tiny metallic bikini that struggled to contain her assets.