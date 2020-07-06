Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Her Perfect Body In A Very Tiny, Pink Bikini

On Sunday, Austria-based Moldovan model Doina Barbaneagra took to her Instagram page and treated her fans to a set of hot bikini pictures.

In the snaps, Doina was featured rocking a dangerously short, printed pink bikini set that allowed her to show off a great deal of skin. Her bikini top included triangular cups, a plunging neckline, and a thin elasticated band that ran across her chest. The garment enabled Doina to show off major sideboob.

She teamed the racy top with skimpy bottoms that were pulled up high on her slender hips, while the front of her bottoms scooped down to showcase her flat lower torso. The skin-baring ensemble also drew viewers’ attention toward her taut stomach and her sexy thighs.

She sported a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. She appeared to have worn some foundation and dusted her cheeks with a pink blush. Moreover, it looked like she opted for pink lipstick, nude eyeshadow, and dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Doina wore her brunette tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of jewelry, she chose a pair of gold hoop earrings.

Per the geotag, the location of her post was Thira, Greece. The photoshoot took place indoors and to pose, Doina could be seen sitting on a gray bed with white sheets spread over it. A door and a wall painting could also be seen in the background.

To the excitement of her fans, she shared three snaps from the shoot. In the first image, she sat on the bed with her legs stretched forward. She kept a palm on her bed, leaned backward, tilted her head, and gazed at the camera. In the second picture, Doina leaned against a white cushion, kept one of her hands above her head and placed the back of her palm under her chin. In the third and final photo, she raised one of her arms, touched her neck, sported a pout, and looked straight into the camera.

In the caption, Doina informed her fans that her sexy bikini was from Lounge Swim.

Within seven hours of posting, the snaps garnered more than 17,000 likes and about 225 comments.

“Amazing body. I always love your two-piece outfits,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“WOW, you’re absolutely stunning from head to toe!” another user chimed in.

“I love you so much! Please, come to the U.S., I will show you around,” a third admirer remarked.

Many of her fellow models and other Instagram notables also liked and commented on the snaps to show appreciation and support, including Katrin Freud, Laura Amy, and Vanessa Christine.