Brad Pitt Called Face Masks ‘Considerate’ In 2019 Before The Pandemic

Brad Pitt is ahead of the curve when it comes to wearing face masks. A 2019 video of the actor has resurfaced where he admitted that wearing face masks is “considerate” and he wondered why we don’t do it more often in America. The video, which was rediscovered by Daily Mail, was taken when Brad was in Tokyo, Japan promoting Ad Astra last year.

The Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor pointed out someone in the crowd who was wearing a face mask when the conversation veered off-topic.

“I see someone in a face mask back there,” he said.

The conversation started out of nowhere after he answered a line of questions from reporters. Brad seemed to notice the attendee while a translator was reading his previous answer to the crowd and he looked eager to point him out.

“When I first came here and I saw all the people in the faces masks at the airport, I thought, ‘That’s a bit paranoid — why are they so paranoid?'” he added.

Those who spoke English in the crowd began laughing right away, while others were confused and awaiting help from the translator.

“Then I came to understand it’s when you have a cold and [you’re] protecting others — and I think that’s so considerate,” he said. “I don’t know why the rest of the world…I don’t know why we don’t do that.”

Brad Pitt attends an Ad Astra press conference in Tokyo, Japan. Christopher Jue / Getty Images

Both of Brad’s exes, Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, have been spotted out with face masks, with the former sharing a selfie that urged her followers to take mask-wearing seriously. Jennifer posted the photo to Instagram with a lengthy caption explaining the severity of the situation.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion,” she wrote, while noting the number of deaths in the United States. Jennifer said that many people think they’re rights are being taken away by wearing masks, but that’s just not the case.

Face masks have become a hot topic in the United States since the CDC advised Americans to wear them to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Videos are being shared to social media every day where someone has refused to wear a mask and have caused a big scene out in public. Most recently a woman, who took the video and shared it herself, destroyed a rack of masks at a local target, while others have fought with store workers who asked them to put masks on.