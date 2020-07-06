Donald Trump Reportedly Echoed Tucker Carlson In Independence Day Speech

During his Independence Day speech at Mount Rushmore earlier this week, President Donald Trump echoed popular Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Axios reported on Sunday.

According to the report, the president’s adviser and speechwriter, Stephen Miller, molded the speech after Carlson’s segments.

Much like the anchor does almost every night, Trump rooted his Independence Day address in opposition to the Black Lives Matter movement, which sprung up following the death of George Floyd.

During one of his broadcasts, for instance, Carlson denounced the demonstrators as “mobs of violent crazy people.”

During his speech, Trump used much of the same language, accusing the protesters of unleashing “a wave of violent crime in our cities.”

“The Cultural Revolution has come to the West,” Carlson recently argued.

“Make no mistake: This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution,” Trump said at Mount Rushmore.

Both the news anchor and the president have invoked Teddy Roosevelt’s name, talked about alleged indoctrination in American schools, and described the American people as “strong and proud” as they stand up to violent protesters.

As Axios noted, Miller “framed the president’s opposition to the Black Lives Matter protest movement using the same imagery Carlson has been laying out night after night on Fox.”

Trump campaign advisers confirmed to the publication that the president’s Independence Day speech signals how he is going to campaign against the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The apparent decision to look at Carlson for inspiration came after the anchor became the most-watched host in the history of cable television, breaking all records despite the fact that numerous major advertisers have decided to boycott his program over his rhetoric about the protests.

Furthermore, Trump has reportedly told members of his campaign that he regrets following his son-in-law Jared Kushner’s advice. The commander-in-chief has, it seems, decided to follow his own instincts, instead of relying on Kushner.

“If you want to know what Trump’s going to say next, keep an eye on Carlson’s monologues,” Axios concluded.

Carlson is apparently seen by some Republican operatives and conservative commentators as a potential successor to Trump. As reported by Politico, it has been speculated that Carlson “will parlay his TV perch into a run for president in 2024.”

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Per The Inquisitr, Kushner — who has long faced opposition from influential conservative media figures — has effectively been running Trump’s 2020 campaign. Behind the scenes, Kushner has reportedly been urging Trump to demote campaign manager Brad Parscale, blaming Parscale for the controversial rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.