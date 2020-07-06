Lily Adrianne Shows Off Her Pert Derrière In A Barely-There Pink Bikini On Instagram

On Sunday, Kiwi lingerie model Lily Adrianne went online and treated her 1.9 million Instagram followers to a hot booty picture.

In the snapshot, Lily could be seen rocking a skimpy pink bikini set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. Her bikini top featured thin black strings that tied behind her back, while her thong-style bottoms — that also featured thin black string straps — allowed her to put her peachy posterior on full display.

She appeared to have sported a full face of makeup but chose subtle shades in keeping with the daytime, outdoor photoshoot. It looked like she applied some foundation, used a pink blush, and a nude shade of lipstick. She opted for heavily lined eyes, a thick coat of mascara, and seemingly finished off her makeup application with defined eyebrows.

Lily wore her raven-colored tresses down and allowed her long locks to cascade over her back, drawing attention toward her small waist.

The photoshoot took place at a beach and Lily posed against the breathtakingly beautiful background of the ocean. She sat on the sand, turned her back toward the camera and stuck her booty out, looked toward the ground, and puckered her lips to strike a pose.

In the caption, Lily asked her fans if they have started applying their sunscreen products yet. The hottie also posted a comment in which she asked followers to visit her Only Fans account where she posts her uncensored pictures and videos.

Within five hours of posting, the snapshot amassed more than 46,000 likes. What’s more, many of her admirers flocked to the comments section and posted above a thousand messages to praise her amazing figure and sensual sense of style.

“Girl, you are outta this world!” one of her fans commented on the snapshot.

“So beautiful, Lily [heart emoji]. You’re absolutely stunning!!” another user chimed in.

“How I can I send my application to be your professional sunscreen applier!?! It would be the best. job. ever!!!! I’d never complain,” a third follower wrote.

“Did anyone ever tell you that you are the most beautiful woman in the world?” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from Lily’s regular fans and followers, many of her fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Bianca Taylor, Maria Eduarda, Bethany Lily April, and Theodora Moutinho.

