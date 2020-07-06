Chrissy Teigen Twins With Her Daughter Luna In Leopard Print Two-Piece Swimsuits

Chrissy Teigen and her family are enjoying some fun in the sun and relaxation while on board a luxury yacht. On Sunday, the mom of two took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo, minus her husband, John Legend, with her 30.5 million followers. Her two kids, Luna and Miles, were in the snapshot with her and it looked like they were all set for a little swim. Chrissy and Luna were adorably twinning in matching leopard print swimsuits.

The three family members were posing on the floating watercraft with the blue ocean water pictured in the background. Chrissy Teigen was standing just below the spiral staircase that led to the upper deck. She seemed to be striking a model pose with one leg in front of the other one and her foot flexed. She was leaning one hand against a shiny black door, while the other one was holding onto Luna’s hand.

Her two-piece leopard print bathing suit featured a high-waist bottom that covered her belly button. On the front were two gold medallion-like decorative buttons. The top of the swimwear also had the same buttons on each side of the straps. The swimsuit top hugged her full bosom and revealed a hint of cleavage. This number seemed to be a perfect addition to her summer wardrobe as Chrissy flaunted her incredible fit body.

The model’s brunette hair was left down with the sides pulled back away from her face. Her daughter’s curly locks was styled in the same way.

Luna, 4, was standing on the bottom step of the staircase with one leg up on the second step. She twinned with her famous mom in a two-piece bathing suit that had very similar leopard print as well. However, Luna’s suit had pink pom poms trimming the top and bottoms. She was holding onto a heart-shaped box and smiling for the picture.

Miles, 2, was also in the photo. He was sitting down on the steps next to his sister. He had on a pair of multi-colored swim trunks that he modeled along with his daddy in a separate Instagram snap that Chrissy Teigen had previously posted. The father/son duo were seen standing hand-in-hand wearing matching swim trunks.

Chrissy’s followers loved seeing the Legend family’s snapshots. Her leopard print snap received over 500,00 likes in the first two hours after it was shared. The comments indicated how much they enjoyed seeing the kids.

“The mamabear and her cute baby bears,” a follower said.

“Beautiful family,” another fan remarked.

“Your babies are adorable!!” quipped a third follower.