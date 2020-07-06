Whitney Johns Sizzles In A Burgundy Bikini As She Soaks Up The Sun In New Pic

American fitness model Whitney Johns went online on Sunday and mesmerized her fans with a new, skin-baring picture.

In the snap, Whitney was featured wearing a burgundy-colored bikini that perfectly complemented her sun-kissed skin tone. Her bikini top sported thin straps and a low-cut neckline that enabled her to show off ample cleavage. The risque ensemble also drew attention toward her flat stomach, sculpted abs, and lean legs.

The photoshoot took place at a sandy beach and Whitney could be seen sitting atop a beach mat that had the American flag printed on it. She folded her knees and stretched her legs forward because of which her bikini bottoms could not be seen. She rested her palm on the mat, leaned back slightly, flashed a small smile, and gazed at the camera as she soaked up the sun.

In terms of makeup, she appeared to have applied some foundation, opted for a pink blush, a mocha shade of lipstick, nude eyeshadow, heavily-lined eyes, and a thick coat of mascara. It looked like she finished off her makeup application with dark, well-defined eyebrows.

Whitney let her brunette hair down, allowing her locks to fall freely over her back. As for accessories, she wore a pair of black sunglasses on her head and sported a silver barbell in her navel. Whitney also wore a black hair elastic in one of her wrists instead of a bracelet.

In the caption, Whitney wished everyone a beautiful weekend. She also reminded her fans to avail the discount on her fitness app, Fit With Whit, which provides users with assisted home and gym workouts, as well as diet plans.

Within two hours of going live, the steamy snapshot garnered more than 8,300 likes. In addition, many of her ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 170 messages to praise her amazing figure and beautiful facial features.

“What a beautiful woman! You’re flawless, indeed,” one of her fans commented on the snap.

“Happy July 4th weekend to you too, beautiful woman! EVERY post of yours is like a new exciting “FIREWORKS DISPLAY,” another user chimed in.

“Those abs though! Perfection in the truest sense,” a third follower wrote.

“The Queen always posts the best pics!” a fourth admirer remarked.

Aside from her regular fans, some other Instagram notables also liked and commented on the picture, including Amber Nichole Miller and Lauren Dascalo.

On Saturday, July 4th, Whitney had posted another hot snapshot on her page in which she could be seen rocking a skimpy two-piece bathing suit with the American flag printed on it.