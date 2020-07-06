Olivia Pierson Shows Off Cleavage And Curves In Revealing Athletic Ensemble

Canadian internet model Olivia Pierson likely inspired plenty of fans around the world after she shared some new snapshots of herself after a workout on Sunday, July 6. The beauty took to her Instagram account to share the post with her 3.1 million followers, and it instantly gained traction among her followers.

The 30-year-old model, who is most famously known for starring in the E! series Relatively Nat & Liv, photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror. Olivia took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera, propping her backside out as she reached for an Adrenaline Shoc Energy drink. She also exuded a sultry mood as she pouted and directed her gaze straight into the phone’s screen.

Olivia’s platinum blond hair was pulled back into a high ponytail and styled straight as it cascaded down over her right shoulder. Some side-bangs also fell down around her face.

Per usual, she looked to be sporting a full face of makeup for the image — a move that elevated her otherwise athletic appearance. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eye shadow, mascara, eyeliner, highlighter, sculpted eyebrows, and nude lipstick.

However, it was Olivia’s famous figure that stood out in the image, as she flaunted her curves with a revealing workout ensemble.

She opted for a sporty black top that featured two thick straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The athletic garment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her chest, highlighting her bust. The top’s plunging neckline also exposed a bit of cleavage. Further on display was her toned core, as the garment was cropped.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of black pants that also flaunted her curvy figure, especially her hips and pert derriere. The skintight pants’ high-waisted design further highlighted her midriff.

Olivia did not include a geotag in the post. In the caption, she tagged Adrenaline Shoc Energy’s Instagram handle.

The eye-catching update instantly received a great deal of attention from fans, amassing more than 23,000 likes since going live just a few hours ago. Additionally, more than 200 followers also showered the model with compliments on her body, looks, and outfit.

“So stunning,” one user commented.

“You are so pretty,” a second individual added.

“You are unbelievable gorgeous,” a third fan asserted.

“Incredible,” a fourth follower proclaimed.

Olivia has taken to Instagram to share sexy snapshots of her enviable figure on a number of occasions. Just on July 1, she wowed her fans after she rocked just lingerie by Savage X Fenty, per The Inquisitr.