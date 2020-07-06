Victoria Justice Rocks Daisy Dukes & Red Bikini Top During Beach Trip With Her Sister And Paul Butcher

Victoria's sister, Madison, rocked a white bikini with a leopard-print sarong.

Victoria Justice and her younger half-sister, Madison Grace Reed, spent part of their Fourth of July hanging out at the beach in Malibu, California. In a set of photos that Victoria shared with her 19.2 million Instagram followers on Sunday, the stunning siblings looked ready to enjoy the surf, sand, and sun in their skimpy summer ensembles. In one shot, they were joined by Victoria’s former Zoey 101 costar, Paul Butcher.

Victoria, 27, was clad in a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes with a high waist that almost reached her navel. The garment’s frayed edges hit high on the thigh, so the svelte actress was showing off a lot of leg. Victoria also rocked a revealing top. It appeared to be the upper half of a red bikini. It featured a bralette silhouette with spaghetti straps and a scoop neck that teased a small amount of cleavage. Her ensemble also showed off her enviable taut stomach and tiny waist.

The former Nickelodeon star accessorized her beachwear with a wide-brimmed straw hat, a gold pendant necklace, two bangle bracelets, and a pair of dark sunglasses with gold wire frames. She wore her dark hair down and straight.

As for Madison, 24, she opted to rock a white string bikini that included a sliding triangle top and a pair of adjustable ruched bottoms that were slung down low on her slender hips. She also wore a leopard-print sarong tied around her waist. The large swath of fabric was knotted on the left side, and it was pulled up high enough that it covered up her bellybutton.

Madison’s accessories included gold hoop earrings, a beaded bracelet, and two pendant necklaces. In one photo, the stylish social media influencer also had a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses hooked over the string of her bikini top. She wore her long blond hair down with a center part.

In her first photo, Victoria was captured leaning forward and laughing. She stood on one foot with her other leg extended out behind her, and she used one hand to hold her hat on her head. The snapshot included a rainbow lens flare. The same effect appeared in the second image, which showed Victoria standing in the foamy tide in front of a towering rock wall.

Victoria and Madison posed together in the third photo, and Paul made an appearance in the fourth photo. The final image was a solo shot of Victoria.

“Best day. Always is with you!” Paul wrote in the comments section of the post.

“So much fun with you!! Can’t wait to do it again,” Victoria replied.

“Love you,” a message from Madison read. “Such a great day!!”

Victoria and Madison often hang out together, and they always look amazing. The sisters also rocked sexy swimwear last month when they celebrated Madison’s birthday.