Maddie Ziegler Stuns In New Instagram Photos

Former 'Dance Moms' star Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram to show off a new outfit.

Former Dance Moms star Maddie Ziegler took to Instagram on Saturday, July 5 to share a stunning double photo post. The 17-year-old dancer and actress looked gorgeous as she showed off a new outfit while promoting an athletic clothing brand.

Ziegler stood outside in the sun a white brick wall behind her. Beautiful green vines and pink flowers could be seen growing along the wall. The dancer sported a light pink sports bra that showed off her toned figure and flat stomach. The sports bra was composed of a mesh material that crisscrossed in the back. She paired the sports bra with a pair of black high waisted leggings.

Ziegler wore her long blond hair tied back in a clip behind her head. A few loose strands framed either side of her face. The teen accessorized with gold hoop earrings and appeared to be wearing some minimal makeup, including mascara and lipstick.

In the first photo, Ziegler held her arms behind her back as she turned to look at the camera, a serious expression upon her face. In the second photo, she lifted her head as she looked out into the distance, resting one hand against the brick wall.

The post was made in promotion of the athletic ware brand, Fabletics, which was co-founded by Kate Hudson. The brand prides itself in its clothing which is perfect for an active lifestyle while still being fashionable. Ziegler is an ambassador of the clothing brand and often promotes their clothes through social media.

Ziegler’s post got a lot of attention online, racking up over 600,000 likes in only a few hours. She has quite a large following online, with 13.7 million followers just on Instagram alone. Her many followers took to the comments section of the post to compliment her on the photo and to share their admiration for the young dancer.

“I love fabletics! You look gorgeous Maddie, this is a great look!” one social media user wrote.

“You have grown into such a beautiful young lady, so proud of you. Can’t wait to see you continue to find success!” another fan wrote.

Aside from Dance Moms, Maddie is also known for her appearances in multiple music videos for Sia. Sia recently opened up about being protective of Maddie when she was younger, and stepping in when Harvey Weinstein tried to get her to go on a plane with him.

“I kept her off a plane that Harvey Weinstein tried to get her on, yeah so, I know that there’s times where my insight has really made a difference, like has kept her safe,” she said.