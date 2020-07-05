Cardi B’s Sister Hennessy Carolina Poses In Form-Fitting Tie-Dye Tights For A Flirty New Pic

Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina shared a flirty new pic on her Instagram page with her fans on Sunday evening. She rocked a pair of orange, pink, and white tie-dye tights that accentuated her backside. Aside from the form-fitting bottoms, the model wore a long-sleeve blue top. In her caption, she credited the online clothing retailer Fashion Nova for her attire.

Hennessy’s chic shirt was not as vibrant as her tights, but the pattern of skulls, wings, and swords made it hard to miss. The fashion-forward stunner paired her outfit with an orange cross-body bag and tennis shoes.

Standing outdoors, Hennessy posed for the camera by standing near a brick half-wall and looking over her shoulder with an intense gaze on her face. She faced away from the camera, turning her upper half at the waist to peer behind her.

No location was indicated, but it looked like she was standing on a balcony or terrace of some kind. Several treetops were seen in the background, and a cushioned chair stood beside her. It seemed like it was night time when the snap was taken.

To complete her ensemble, the beauty left her long curly black hair loose, allowing her gorgeous locks to tumble freely down her backside. It appeared that she was wearing a full face of makeup.

Hennessy seemed to have played up her eyes with dramatic winged liner and white eyeshadow. It also looked like she had filled in her lips with frosted pink lipstick. Beyond that, she may have used foundation all over her face and swept contour, bronzer, and highlighter across her cheekbones.

She might have been quoting a lyric from the Drake song “Fireworks,” featuring Alicia Keys in her caption. The 24-year-old paired the possible quote with a fireworks and orange heart emoji.

It did not take long for her latest Instagram upload to rake in thousands of likes. Within an hour of going live, the picture had garnered over 79,700 and more than 600 comments.

Aside from her regular fans, celebrities like Black Lightning star Nafessa Williams, influencer ItsBizkit, and Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Juju Castaneda interacted with her post.

“Dam baby you are so fine and so thick,” said one admirer.

“Jesus that body is vicious,” complimented another alongside three heart-eyes emoji.

A third Instagrammer commented on her surroundings, “Great patio turf. Almost looks real,” they wrote.

