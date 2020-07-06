WWE News: ‘Extreme Rules’ Has Its Name Changed Again

The next WWE pay-per-view is already undergoing a lot of changes, and most of them have nothing to do with the card. For the second time in the last few weeks, the name of Extreme Rules has changed for some strange reason. The first name change came without any hint as to why it happened. The second change was even quieter as it happened on the website with hardly a peep.

WWE first announced its July event as Extreme Rules, and that is really nothing uncommon. That is the name the event was given for its debut back in 2009 until its final run in 2011. It was brought back to life in 2017 and has taken place each year.

In the middle of June, WWE randomly altered the name a bit and called it Extreme Rules: The Horror Show. There was no explanation as to why that modification came about, but it happened, and that was it.

On Sunday, the promotion decided to change the name again, but this was a bit more subtle. The main preview page on WWE‘s website now states that the pay-per-view will be called The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. They have taken the extra addition to the title and just rearranged everything.

Some on social media initially thought it was just a typo or someone messing things up on the main page. When looking at all of the preview pages for the matches, each has The Horror Show at Extreme Rules written into the match descriptions.

Dolph Ziggler only recently arrived back on Monday Night Raw after being traded from the blue brand, but he is in the main event scene. Ziggler will face Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, but the match has not yet had a gimmick or stipulation named.

The only confirmed match with any kind of stipulation is the Swamp Battle between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman. It’s going to be a cinematic match, and Strowman’s WWE Universal Championship will not be on the line.

Several matches have been set up by WWE in the past few weeks. Some of them have even hinted at gimmicks. On this week’s SmackDown, tables entered the feud between The New Day and the team of Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura.

As of this writing, the card for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules has a mere four matches confirmed.