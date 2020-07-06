Hailey Baldwin Stuns In Skimpy Coral Bikini In New Instagram Selfie

Hailey Baldwin, also known as Mrs. Justin Bieber, has been sharing a slew of photos lately. Her most recent Instagram snap was shared on Saturday in what looked to be her choice of swimwear for the Fourth of July. She stunned in a skimpy bikini while also promoting her husband’s Drew House clothing line with her fun cover up.

The two selfies were snapped in front of a mirror while Hailey was standing in the hallway of what may have been in the couple’s home. There was a stairway right behind her as she posed showing off her amazing physique. In the first pic, the blonde bombshell revealed a tie-dyed hooded sweatshirt with a rainbow of pastel colors on it, including orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue, with just a hint of white mixed in. It appeared to be short enough to expose Hailey’s flat tummy. There was a little sneak peek of her bikini bottoms shown as well.

The model also had on the matching long skirt with the same colors throughout. She had one left hand tucked into the pocket, while the other hand was holding her phone up. She was tilting her head slightly in order to take the perfect snapshot. Covering her head was a cute pink and white bucket hat. Her hair appeared to be pulled back into a small ponytail.

In the second photo, Hailey Baldwin had taken the hoodie off to flaunt her bandeau bikini top that almost looks like it could slip off quite easily. It featured a decorative knot in the middle. She still wore the tie-dyed skirt over the swimsuit bottoms, but there was enough shown that revealed how skimpy it was. It slightly curved downwards in the middle with the sides riding up over her hip line. The bathing suit certainly revealed just how fit and trim Mrs. Bieber is.

Hailey accessorized the bikini with a thick gold necklace with a pendant attached and matching hoop earrings. It was difficult to see much of her face underneath the hat that she wore, but it looks like she may have been makeup-free or wearing very little makeup.

Hailey Baldwin was just on a road trip with Justin Bieber to Utah and that’s where many of her recent photos had been taken and shared on social media. A few days ago, she posted another bright bikini pic while sunbathing in what appeared to be in the desert. Her golden brown skin sparkled in the hot sun as she once again showcased her incredible body.