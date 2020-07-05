Daniella Chavez Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Pink Bikini

Chilean bombshell Daniella Chavez sent fans into a frenzy after she shared a very sexy new image of herself on Sunday, July 6. The internet model took to Instagram to share the post with her 13 million followers, and it quickly drew in popularity.

The 24-year-old radiated as she photographed herself with her cellphone in the mirror. Daniella took center stage as she posed on top of a countertop directly in front of the camera. She exuded a very sexy vibe as she pouted, propped her backside out, and pushed her chest forward. She further directed her gaze straight towards the phone’s screen.

Her long blond hair — which featured some highlights — was pulled back into a ponytail that cascaded down her back. Some side-bangs also fell down around her face.

Daniella also looked to be rocking a full face of makeup that brought out her natural beauty in the image. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, a light pink lipstick, and sculpted eyebrows.

Still, what easily dominated the series was her famous curves, as she flaunted them with a skimpy bikini.

She sported a pink bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment provided just minimal coverage as it tightly hugged her voluptuous assets, drawing attention to her chest. The bra’s tiny cups also exposed a great deal of sideboob, and likely an ample amount of cleavage, though it wasn’t visible in the snapshot.

She teamed the garment with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also left very little to the imagination as they featured a classic Brazilian-style cut. Particularly on display was her bodacious derriere and curvaceous hips. The bottoms’ high-waisted side-straps also drew eyes towards her slim core.

She did not reveal where she was photographed for the images. Meanwhile, in the post’s caption, she stated in Spanish that she was missing the beach.

The post was met with a large amount of support from fans, amassing more than 26,000 likes in just the first 28 minutes after going live. More than 400 followers also complimented the model on her body, good looks, and swimsuit in the comments section.

