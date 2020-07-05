Kristin Cavallari Shares Sweet Snap Of Her Three Kids, Says They Had A Beautiful Fourth Of July

Kristin Cavallari spent the Fourth of July holiday with her three children and it seemed that they had a fantastic day together. The photo that the Very Cavallari star shared was just a casual snapshot that seemed to have been near dusk with her three kids playing on the beach. It looked like most of her followers loved the peaceful holiday snap and stepped up to lend their support during what has been a rather difficult season for her.

The reality television star and fashion designer shared the photo on Sunday morning, but her caption suggested that it had been taken the night before. The geotag suggested that the family had spent the Fourth of July holiday in Barrington, Illinois. As People noted, this is where Kristin’s mom and stepdad currently live.

Kristin, 33, was not in the photo herself. Rather, it looked like all three of her kids with estranged husband Jay Cutler were playing on the beach and in the water as they enjoyed the holiday while the sun set in the distance.

Jay and Kristin’s daughter, Saylor, was standing about knee-deep in the water and it looked like she had a bucket in one hand. The couple’s two sons, Camden and Jaxon, were playing separately in the sand.

Over the course of the day, nearly 70,000 of Kristin’s 4 million Instagram followers had liked her sunset beach post. Almost 300 people commented as well, and most of those notes were positive ones.

“So glad you had fun back in Chicagoland! Barrington is beautiful and it was a beautiful 4th. Many blessings to you and your lovely kids!” one of Kristin’s fans noted.

“how are they this big?!! precious angels and blessed to have you as their mommy!” another fan wrote.

Kristin did not mention what beach she and her kids were visiting. However, it did look like they had the area to themselves. As for how she and her three kids, who are ages 4, 6, and 7, spent the rest of their holiday, the Uncommon James fashion line creator so far seemed to want to keep that private for now.

In April, Kristin and Jay announced their separation after being a couple for about a decade. They initially said that the split was amicable. Unfortunately, things soon seemed to turn rather sour. Despite that, it appeared that this holiday was a calm and pleasant one for Kristin and her kids.

“Awww what a perfect day for the kids!” a follower exclaimed.

“Look fun! Glad y’all had a good time Kristin,” someone else wrote.

Kristin kept her caption simple, but it looked like a beautiful day on the beach with family may have been just what the reality television star and entrepreneur needed right now.