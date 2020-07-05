Jenna Bush Hager Shares Adorable Picture Of Her Kids Sporting Matching Red, White, And Blue Plaid Outfits

Jenna Bush Hager had her family in the holiday spirit for her scaled-back Fourth of July celebration this year.

The Today show host took to Instagram to share a shot of her three young kids wearing matching red, white, and blue, plaid outfits as they celebrated America’s Independence Day in a more intimate setting than Jenna is used to. The picture, which Jenna included in her Instagram stories along with some other pictures of the Fourth of July festivities, showed her oldest two girls, 7-year-old Mila and 4-year-old Poppy, wearing matching dresses and face masks, while 11-month-old Henry sat in a stroller adorned with patriotic ribbons.

In a previous picture, Jenna shared that she was attending a family dinner for the Fourth of July, noting that her celebration was smaller this year. The television personality and daughter of former President George W. Bush has been scaling back during the coronavirus, and taking plenty of precautions to keep her growing family safe.

The pandemic has been difficult for Jenna, who in May took to social media to remember a former White House employee who died from complications of COVID-19. Jenna shared that the former staffer, Wilson Roosevelt Jerman, was “someone that I loved very much.” Jerman served across the administrations of a number of presidents, including Jenna’s father and grandfather, first as a cleaner and later as a butler.

The Fourth of July celebration comes just a few days after Jenna visited family for the first time since the pandemic started. As The Daily Mail noted, she took to Instagram this week to share videos of her children meeting with their paternal grandmother for the first time in months.

As Jenna shared, it was an emotional moment for her and the rest of the family.

“We have been in the same location for months, and we haven’t really seen anybody But for the first time, we got to see my in-laws, my mother-in-law Maggie, and I wanted to weep,” Jenna shared. “We drove down, and just the way their faces lit up, the way her face lit up, reminded me what life is all about.”

Rob Kim / Getty Images

It’s not clear yet who else shared in the Fourth of July festivities this weekend, though Jenna did share some pictures of the food and tagged the catering company. In the photos, she showed off the picnic-themed meal, which included a full menu and some red, white, and blue decorations.