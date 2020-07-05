John Legend Matches With His Son Miles In An Adorable Photo

John Legend and his son Miles showed off their matching bathing suit trunks.

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram on Sunday, July 5 to share a new adorable photo of her husband John Legend matching with their son Miles. Miles looked like his father’s mini-me as they both showed off matching bathing suit trunks with a rainbow stripe design.

The Legend family enjoyed a relaxing Sunday in the bright California sun on what appeared to be a luxurious looking yacht. John and Miles stood shirtless and barefoot while holding hands in the sweet snapshot. The father-son duo appeared to be enjoying the day, a broad smile on both of their faces as they looked out into the distance. While Teigen did not clue fans into who’s yacht they were on or what their plans were, it was clear the were enjoying the trip.

In the background of the photo was a narrow staircase leading up to the top portion of the boat. The family lounged in the bottom level of the watercraft, a blue sky and picturesque ocean waves visible behind them through a large window. The yacht was full of convenient amenities such as a striped couch and nearby coffee table. One of Mile’s toy cars could be seen perched upon the table.

In her caption, Teigen included two identical teddy bear emojis. Her post quickly racked up the likes, exceeding 150,000 in no time. Teigen has a total of over 30.5 million followers on the platform, where she frequently posts photos of John, Miles, and her daughter Luna. Many people took to the comments section of this particular post to compliment Teigen for capturing the sweet moment between John and Miles as well as to discuss how much the pair looked alike.

“I love it, dad and his son in matching swimsuits. You guys make such a stunning family! Only missing you and Luna to complete the photo!” one social media user wrote.

“Boating sounds like an excellent plan right now!” another person remarked.

“This literally breaks the ‘adorable’ meter!” gushed another social media user.

“This is so cute. Papa bear and baby bear! Hope you all have a great time,” one more person wrote.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Teigen is currently recovering after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants which she had put in years ago. She explained her reasoning for deciding to get them removed, noting that she wanted to be more comfortable. Following the procedure, her daughter made her a comical get well soon card.