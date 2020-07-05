Abby Rao Shows Off Curvy Figure In Skintight Top And Jeans

Internet sensation Abby Rao captured hearts around the world on social media after she posted some stunning snapshots of herself on Sunday, July 5. She shared the new post with her 2.1 million followers on her Instagram account, and it quickly became a hit.

The 22-year-old, who is most famously known for co-creating The Clubhouse TikTok collective, looked gorgeous while she was photographed poolside for the four-photo slideshow. Abby took center stage in the images as she posed directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of different angles and poses. She emitted both sultry and unbothered vibes as she shared a pout with the camera yet looked away from the lens.

Her long platinum blond hair was parted to the right and did not appear to be styled as it cascaded down her back in natural-looking waves. She also kept her locks out of her face with a blue bandana.

Abby also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the slideshow — a move that elevated her natural features to a more glammed-up level. The application seemingly included foundation, blush, highlighter, eyeshadow, eyeliner, eyelash extensions, and a nude lipstick.

It was her killer figure that stole the show in the series, however, as she flaunted her body with a casual-yet-stylish ensemble.

She opted for a white T-shirt that did not leave too much to the imagination as it was quite tight on her, highlighting her busty assets. As she went braless underneath, the garment also drew more attention to her chest. The top was also quite cropped, displaying her chiseled core.

She teamed the top with a pair of faded jeans that featured two star-shaped patches over the back pockets. The jeans also flaunted her curvy figure as they were very form-fitting on her — particularly showcasing her pert derriere.

The model finished the look with a pair of white sneakers.

She indicated in the geotag that she was photographed in Beverly Hills, California, likely in her residence.

In the post’s caption, she wished her followers had a “happy and safe” Independence Day, before asking them who they spent it with.

The series received a great deal of support from many fans, amassing more than 115,000 likes since going live a few hours ago. More than 600 users also headed to the comments section to praise the stunner on her looks, figure, and outfit.

“You are literally so cute,” one Instagram user commented.

“Beautiful, wow,” a second fan added.

Abby has shared more than one eye-catching photo of herself to social media lately. On June 29, she stunned her fans after she wore a tiny white bathing suit while on the beach, per The Inquisitr.