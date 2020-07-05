Brooke Shields, 54, Shows Off Her Ageless Physique In Red, White, And Blue Bikini

Brooke Shields was showing off her patriotic side — and her incredible physique — for a racy Fourth of July weekend snap.

The 54-year-old model showed off her ageless good looks in a red, white, and blue bikini as she celebrated Independence Day in the Hamptons. The picture was shared as part of People magazine’s rundown of how stars spent the holiday weekend, showing Shields standing knee-deep in a pool as she sported a pair of shades and the American-flag inspired swimwear.

“Brooke Shields showed off her toned figure in a patriotic swimsuit in the Hamptons,” the caption noted.

Shields appeared to have a fun and relaxing holiday weekend, taking to Instagram to share a picture of an American flag set in front of a setting sun reflecting across a large body of water. In the picture’s caption, Shields shared that she was spending the Fourth of July holiday with her family.

“Feeling grateful to be spending today with my family, including my two daughters who I’m so proud are part of a bold and bright generation working to make the world, and this country, a better place,” she wrote.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

Brooke has shared some other bikini snaps with her fans, including a recent Instagram snap of herself rocking an orange two-piece as she stood on an otherwise empty beach. But the 54-year-old appears to be spending more time indoors, with her Instagram feed showing plenty of homeound activities during the coronavirus crisis — including a shot of Shields wearing a large cloth facemask with a picture of bright red lips on it.

Though the actress and model is no stranger to the spotlight, Shields said she wasn’t always so confident in showing off her bikini body. In an interview with In Style, Shields revealed that she used to wear bikinis that kept her covered up all the way to her knees, but had been putting in plenty of work and wanted to show off the results online.

Shields shared that she had been working with a trainer in preparation for knee surgery and grew more aware of how to strengthen her muscles.

“That’s why I was so proud to post these bikini pictures on Instagram: I had been working so hard,” she shared.

That hard work was on display in the red, white, and blue bikini shot that People magazine shared for the Fourth of July weekend. The model and actress showed off her washboard abs and very well-toned arms and legs for the shot.