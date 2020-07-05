Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Cowgirl Style While Riding A Horse

Ivanka rocked a straw hat with her all-blue ensemble.

Ivanka Trump and her family have seemingly been enjoying a weekend getaway in an undisclosed location, and the first daughter uploaded a new photo from their trip to her Instagram account on Sunday. In the snapshot, she rocked a look that was a lot more casual than the chic and professional business attire that she wears while working in the White House.

Ivanka was pictured alone, save for the animal she rode. The 38-year-old adviser to President Donald Trump was astride a palomino horse. Her steed stood directly in front of the camera, and it looked like the horse was standing still when the photo was snapped. Ivanka was holding the reins with her right hand, and her left hand was resting on her thigh.

Ivanka was dressed in cowgirl attire that included a pair of dusty brown cowboy boots, dark blue skinny jeans, and a blue chambray button-up shirt. Her collared top had chest pockets and cuffed 3/4-length sleeves. Ivanka wore a few of the shirt’s top buttons undone.

To shield her eyes and face from the bright sun, the former fashion designer completed her ensemble with a wide-brimmed straw hat. Her headwear included a black adjustable chin cord with long strings that hung down to her waist.

Ivanka gave the camera a close-lipped smile as she posed in front of a backdrop of thick green brush and a blue sky with a few scattered clouds. She appeared to be on the side of a hill.

In the caption of her post, the equestrian shared some riding advice with her Instagram followers.

Since it was initially shared on her Instagram account, Ivanka’s photo has received over 182,000 likes. Her followers also left over 2,000 messages in the comments section of her post.

“You cowgirl! I love it!” wrote her half-sister, Tiffany Trump.

“Beautiful… you have to be our first woman president,” read another response to her photo.

“Lookin’ great, maam,” a third commenter said.

“Beautiful young woman. An inspiration to us all,” a fourth remark read.

While Ivanka didn’t reveal where her photo was taken, Politico reporter Jake Sherman shared a screenshot of her Instagram post on Twitter along with a link to a flight activity log. He seemed to suggest that she had taken a private flight to Saratoga, Wyoming on Friday.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the rest of Ivanka’s family was pictured with her in an Instagram photo that she posted on the Fourth of July. She, husband Jared Kushner, and the couple’s three children were pictured standing on a wooden deck in front of a backdrop of rolling hills.