G-Eazy Is Reportedly In A ‘Much Better Headspace’ Since Splitting From Halsey

Rapper G-Eazy’s life has reportedly changed for the better since he stopped dating singer Halsey.

According to Us Weekly, G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Earl Gillum, ended his relationship with the “Without Me” singer in October of 2018 after having an on and off affair. Now that G-Eazy and Halsey are done, the “No Limit” rapper reportedly had to do some work on himself to fully heal from his ex.

The couple allegedly had multiple problems within their romance, which were only alleviated when they called it quits.

“Their relationship was toxic, especially toward the end. Gerald has a much more positive outlook on life now and has been healing through music,” a source said. “He has spent much of the pandemic in his home studio, whether he’s writing and recording new songs or just playing around and experimenting. It’s been a real creative breakthrough.”

Although they haven’t been together in over a year, G-Eazy used his most recent music to further heal from the failed union. In his new album, Everything’s Strange Here, fans suspected that G-Eazy was referring to his ex in his new song, “Had Enough.”

He said in the song that his ex was “crazy” and moved on almost instantly after the relationship was over. After their relationship ended, Halsey began dating Yungblud, which caused their breakup to become more chaotic.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

G-Eazy’s lyrics in “Had Enough” also claimed that his name was dragged following his breakup with Halsey. He shared that the person he was referring to in the song, “dragged his name,” which is something he would never have done. The rapper said that if the tables were turned, the public would’ve responded in a negative way toward him.

Since their breakup, G-Eazy has also moved on in the romance department. Earlier this year, he was briefly linked to Megan Thee Stallion. After the two shared photos of each other on social media, fans suspected they might be together, which Megan later denied.

More recently, G-Eazy has been reportedly dating actress Ashley Benson. The Inquisitr previously shared that the pair have been spending time together since she ended her relationship from Cara Delevingne. Benson even had a feature on G-Eazy’s new album.

Halsey also spoke out about the breakup on multiple occasions. Shortly after they decided to end the relationship, the singer shared she was going through a horrible breakup.

According to The Insider, Halsey also claimed in February that G-Eazy abused her during their relationship. After multiple social media users decided to troll Halsey by writing G-Eazy’s name underneath her comments, she shared that she hopes they never face the same scrutiny that she has after she decided to end the relationship.