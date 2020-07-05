Lauren Alaina Rocks Patriotic Braids & Red Crop Top For Fourth Of July Celebration

Lauren Alaina revealed her incredible Fourth of July look.

Lauren Alaina really knows how to party it up for the Fourth Of July. She got into the spirit of the holiday by pulling together a whole patriotic look just in time to celebrate with a few friends. On Sunday, the country music sensation posted a series of four photos on Instagram to her 928,000 followers showing off her amazing hair and cute outfit.

Lauren got all dressed up in red, white, and blue with a little bit of her country roots mixed in. Her hair was definitely the main attraction and she didn’t mind flaunting it in all four of her pictures. Her blond locks had two french braids done up on each side with a mixture of the three patriotic colors intertwined throughout the strands of hair. The braids were thicker at the top and then got skinnier as they cascaded down her back. It was a fun and very unique style for the “Road Less Traveled” singer. She posted both front and back views so her fans could see every angle of her gorgeous hair.

Lauren didn’t reveal if the braids were extensions or how the style was done, but her followers were totally impressed with how it turned out.

“I have serious hair envy. This is incredible!!!!” one of her followers said.

“Omg hair goals so pretty,” replied another fan.

“Most gorgeous in country music,” said one more admirer.

Not only was her hair impressive, but Lauren Alaina’s outfit was also a hot topic as well. She wore a red crop top that featured a square neckline and wide straps that went over her slender shoulders. The crop top plunged down to the middle of her back as well. It was short enough in her midsection to show off her toned tummy.

Lauren paired the crop top with ripped blue jeans that she cuffed right above her ankles. She may have done that just to show off her bright red leather shoes. The whole outfit matched her hair perfectly. She accessorized with a thick chain necklace and large hoop earrings.

The 25-year-old American Idol alum confirmed that she had on blue eyeliner to keep with the patriotic theme. It appears that a mixture of smoky colors were added to her eyes as well. Her eyelashes looked like there was a thick coating of black mascara. Her lips and cheeks had just a hint of light color added.

Lauren Alaina seems to be more daring in her outfits choices lately. In May, she shared a photo of herself in a cheetah print bikini and a black sarong that showed off more skin than what fans are used to seeing on her. However, they thought she was hot in the bikini snapshot.