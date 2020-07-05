Russian Model Evgeniya Lvovna Sizzles In Daisy Dukes For July 4th

Russian model Evegniya Lvovna dropped the jaws of her 1.1 million Instagram followers after modeling a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes for three pictures in honor of Independence Day. Though the model is best known for her sizzling gym updates, Lvovna often updates her fans with pictures of her everyday fashion, as her latest post exemplifies.

For the occasion, Lvovna wore a trendy crop top shirt. The color of the garment was a pretty white hue, which would not only help keep Lvovna cool in the summer sun, but also complemented her sun-kissed skin. The crop top featured a fashionable ruffled hem as well as ruching at the cups to emphasize the model’s décolletage. The garment also featured a fashionable button down accent, as well as a tie at the bust.

Offering just a hint of her toned midriff, Lvovna coupled the crop top with a pair of Daisy Duke shorts. The shorts were slung around her hips and featured a fun black ruffle detail at the pockets to add a pop of color to the upload. The hem ended at her upper thighs and was fashionably unfinished.

Lvovna completed the look by styling her hair into a half-up, half-down style. She also appeared to opt for mascara to emphasize her gorgeous blue eyes in addition to a matte lip color. Last but not least, the fitness model accessorized with a number of stacked silver necklaces.

The Russian stunner posted three pictures in total. The setting for all was a balcony that was geotagged as Nashville, which is where Lvovna has been spending her quarantine.

All three shots offered relatively up-close photos of the model, with her two arms extended outwards and her head slightly cocked in a playful detail.

In the caption for the shot, Lvovna expressed her wish that all of her followers had experienced a happy July 4.

Fans loved the latest triple-photo update from the fitness star, and awarded the post close to 16,000 likes and more than 220 comments in just a couple of hours.

“Stunning beauty,” one fan raved, emphasizing the sentiment with two pink hearts.

“Your eyessss… perfect!!!” gushed another, adding several heart-eye faces to show admiration for Lvovna’s stunning blue peepers.

“Gorgeous,” complimented a third, along with two fire emoji.

“Hope you are having a great weekend,” kindly wished a fourth.

Though many in the United States spent Independence Day in a leisurely fashion, Lvovna showed just how she maintained her enviable figure by demonstrating a grueling gym session, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.