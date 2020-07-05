‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star James Kennedy Celebrates One Year Of Sobriety, Co-Stars Show Support

James Kennedy of Vanderpump Rules is celebrating one year of sobriety today in a new Instagram post. The DJ has struggled with his sobriety throughout his tenure on the hit Bravo series and it was the driving factor that caused his issues with a majority of his cast members. James became angry as he drank, which caused him to throw insults at many women on the show, mainly Katie Maloney-Schwartz. The two have since mended fences, making for a friendship no one saw coming.

In the new post, James posted with him and girlfriend Raquel Leviss’s dog Graham. James thanked everyone for their support this last year and noted that giving up drinking was the best decision he ever made. The 28-year-old admitted he doesn’t miss drinking or the feeling it gave him and seems to be in the best position of his life.

Several of James’s Vanderpump Rules co-stars commented on his post, congratulating him on the major milestone.

“Congrats brother, well deserved,” former enemy Jax Taylor wrote.

Jax and James were at odds for the past several seasons of the reality series, and a friendship between the duo never seemed likely. Once James cut out the alcohol, he made amends with Jax and the two have been friendly ever since.

Someone who has always been by James’s side is Ariana Madix, and she let her buddy know just how proud she was of him.

“James! love you so much!” the SUR bartender wrote with several clapping hand emoji.

James’s other longtime friend Scheana Marie left him some love underneath as well. “Sooooo proud of you!!!!!” the “Good as Gold” singer wrote.

Katie hopped in on the action as well congratulating her co-star, noting she was proud of him and shared several red-heart emoji for some extra love.

Also in the comments were messages from Vanderpump Rules newcomers Dayna Kathan, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni. Despite forming friendships with James, Max, and Brett were let go from the Bravo series after one season after racially insensitive tweets from their past came to light.

In addition to his co-stars, fans of James flooded the comment section with support for the “See You Next Tuesday” host. Needless to say, James is feeling the love today. At the time of this publication, Lala Kent has not publicly congratulated James on his milestone, but it’s suspected she will soon. Lala had been James’s number one support system for years and stuck by him when the rest of the cast couldn’t take his anger anymore. Lala is also over one-year sober, and the pair are working towards a better friendship.