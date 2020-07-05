Anna Nystrom Flaunts Her Legs In An Oversized Sweatshirt And Pigtails

Swedish social media star Anna Nyström wowed her 8.5 million Instagram followers after flaunting her long and lean legs while wearing an oversized sweatshirt and pigtails. Fans went wild over the newupdate, especially as the fun new hairstyle is a departure from Nyström’s normal styling of either loose waves or a gym-practical updo.

For her outfit, Nyström wore a cozy-looking oversized sweatshirt. The color was a heather grey hue that was so light that it looked almost white. The bright shade not only added to the bright aesthetic of the photo, but also beautifully complemented Nyström’s porcelain skin.

The sweatshirt had a traditional crewneck neckline and a hem that appeared to pool around her upper thighs. Though Nyström might have been wearing bottoms, they were obscured by the sweatshirt so that it appeared that she was wearing no coverings on her legs.

The Instagram star paired the sweatshirt with just a pair of Nike ankle-length socks and trendy white chunky sneakers.

Nyström kept the rest of her look simple, with some gold stacked rings serving as her sole accessories. The fitness model opted for fresh-faced makeup that appeared to include brown eyeshadow, a brush of mascara, and strong brow, and a matte lip.

Nyström’s hairstyle consisted of a center part and two playful pigtails. A number of escaped wisps of hair also artfully framed her face.

The background was sure to keep all focus on Nyström herself and consisted of a simple white wall and concrete floor. Though the setting gave no hint to its location, Nyström did geo-tag the location as Stockholm, the capital of her native Sweden.

In her caption, Nyström wrote that Sundays were meant for “comfy” attire as a way to explain her casual ensemble.

Fans absolutely loved the comfy new update, and awarded the post over 16,000 likes and more than 200 comments in just 45 minutes.

“You are beautiful,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with both a heart-face emoji and a kissing face.

“Sunday means funday baby!!” teased a second, in contrast to Nyström’s cozy philosophy.

“A little bit of Harley Quinn,” wrote a third, concluding the comment with a winking face. Harley Quinn is a character in the Batman comics and is known for her pigtail hairstyle.

“Unique personality and breathtaking beauty,” concluded a fourth, adding a red heart.

