Katelyn Jae, RaeLynn, And Lindsay Ell Sizzle In Red, White, And Blue Swimsuits

The women enjoyed tacos and tequila as they posed in their patriotic swimwear.

Katelyn Jae, the wife of country music sensation Kane Brown, delighted her Instagram followers on Sunday with a photo that was seemingly snapped during her Fourth of July celebration. She was pictured posing with singers RaeLynn and Lindsay Ell, and all three of the women were clad in swimsuits with a patriotic color scheme.

Katelyn, 28, and RaeLynn, 26, were twinning in matching bikinis. Their longline tops were mostly dark blue, but the garments’ wide under-bust bands featured one thick white stripe and one thick red stripe. Their tops had spaghetti straps and low scoop necks that teased a hint of cleavage. The bottom halves of the pals’ bathing suits were mostly red, but they boasted wide dark blue waistbands that rose above the navel. The bottoms had high-cut legs, and the openings featured thin white trim.

Lindsay, 31, opted for a sporty one-piece that also had a trendy high cut. The garment was a vivid red hue, and it featured three vertical white stripes on each side. The shoulders and bust area of Lindsay’s bathing suit were mostly hidden by her blond hair, which was styled in soft beachy waves. The “Criminal” singer had a pair of dark sunglasses pushed up on top of her head, and it looked like she was rocking makeup that included pale pink lipstick and dark mascara.

RaeLynn wore her platinum blond locks pulled up in a high ponytail. The length of The Voice star’s hair was slightly wavy. Her beauty look appeared to include bright red lipstick and mascara.

As for Katelyn, her hair was pulled up in a messy topknot. Her roots were dark, while the rest of her hair was blond. It looked like she rocked dark eye makeup and bright pink lipstick. She accessorized her look with a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

The three women were pictured sitting on a patch of short green turf in front of a row of small trees. They were all holding red disposable cups up in the air, and they had foam containers full of food in front of them. Their meals included tacos, rice, beans, and tortilla chips. According to the caption of Katelyn’s post, the women’s cups contained tequila.

Katelyn’s Instagram followers seemed to agree that she, RaeLynn, and Lindsay made one attractive trio.

“You guys look so pretty!!” wrote one fan in the comments section of her post.

“Sounds like fun! Ya’ll are beautiful!” another fan remarked.

“Oh Tacos and those swimsuits! Adorable girls!!!!” wrote a third admirer. “Oh, to be young again and eat endless tacos and wear cute bathing suits. Lol.”

“Wish I looked like that after a baby,” a fourth remark read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn and Kane welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley Rose Brown, last October.