Daisy Keech Sizzles In Daisy Dukes And A Tight, Tie-Dyed Bikini Top

Daisy Keech, the model and social media influencer who eschewed Hype House in order to mastermind The Clubhouse in Beverly Hills, continues to build her brand on Instagram by posting sizzling snapshots almost daily. She did so once again on July 5, sharing a photo in which she strutted her stuff in a pair of cut-off jean shorts and a skimpy bikini top that left little to the imagination.

In the caption, Keech referenced Daisy Duke — the Dukes of Hazzard character portrayed by actress Catherine Bach who became so associated with the cut-off style jean shorts. And if the comments left by fans are any indication, the Clubhouse co-founder did well to respect the legacy of the iconic look.

“You’re gorgeous like her,” commented one fan, likening Keech to the fictional character.

“You are so freakin beautiful,” exclaimed another admirer.

“U are the only ten I see,” joked one commenter in reference to the post’s Tennessee geotag, echoing a litany of similar replies in the thread.

“Always beautiful and perfect pose,” appraised a fourth fan.

The photo offered a clear look at Keech’s slender, athletic frame, and sinuous curves as she posed while leaning against a black jeep. With her shapely buns rested against the passenger seat of the vehicle and her left hand curling around the edge of it, Keech held her other hand up against the back of her head, grasping at her blond hair as she did so.

Keech’s pose emphasized the contours created by her waist, hips and perky assets and her gaze — which was focused on something just outside the frame — further added to the seductive nature of her pose. Furthermore, the skimpy attire left large sections of her skin bare to the elements; the triangular cups of her tie-dyed bikini top were particularly inefficient in masking the size and shape of her bosom.

As is customary with her Instagram updates, Keech’s July 5 post proved a quick hit on the platform, having racked up over 220,000 likes in just over an hour after it hit her feed. Meanwhile, several hundred comments were left, most of which were as glowing as those shared above.

Keech has been busy posting steamy pictorials on Instagram all summer, following up her own documentation of The Clubhouse’s recent trip to Tulum, Mexico with photo updates that similarly managed to bring the heat. On July 2, she shared a photo of herself in which she sported tight jeans and an over-sized sweatshirt, a combination that left her toned mid-section visible.