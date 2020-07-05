Ainsley Rodriguez Smolders In The Tiniest Red & White Striped Bikini For July 4th Weekend

Fitness model Ainsley Rodriguez sent the pulses of her two million Instagram followers racing after modeling a very revealing red and white bikini in honor of the 4th of July.

The bikini top was a classic triangle style with a plunging neckline that ably showed off the Instagram star’s décolletage. The ties were small strings, which tied around her neck to form a halter cut; in addition, a ruffled edge added a fun accent to the garment. The pattern on the bikini top was a classic striped design, with red and white shades alternating throughout the cups.

Rodriguez coupled the bikini top with a pair of matching bottoms. They were very small — showing off as much of her toned midriff and legs as possible — and also featured the ruffled hem. The strings tied around her hips and also featured a little bit of blue to finish of the patriotic aesthetic.

Rodriguez completed her look with a straw hat, charm necklace, and silver cuff bracelet. She posed with her beau, who himself looked dashing while clad in gray camo swim trunks and a black Titleist baseball cap.

The two posed on the beach, with the water and coastline offering a stunning backdrop in addition to a picturesque sunset.

In her caption, Rodriguez expressed her happiness at a romantic getaway weekend, and the geo-tag on the photo gave away the location as Saint Petersburg in Florida. The beautiful city, located on the western coast of Florida, is a little under four hours away from Rodriguez’s hometown of Miami.

She was also sure to wish the U.S. a “happy birthday” in honor of July 4.

Fans went wild over the sizzling new update, and awarded the post over 28,000 likes and more than 460 comments.

“You two are so cute! Enjoy your weekend,” raved one fan, adding two pink hearts to emphasize the sentiment.

“Beautiful! Happy 4th love birds!!!!!” sweetly added a second, adding a flag emoji along with alternating red and blue hearts.

“So happy for you,” expressed a third, similarly adding two red hearts in addition to a heart-eye face.

“Such a great photo! Hope you had a wonderful time,” gushed a fourth, concluding the comment with a yellow heart symbol.

This is not the first outfit this week that had a patriotic flair; three days ago, she wowed followers after modeling an American flag tank top while showing off her recipe for a 4th of July-themed margarita recipe.

In addition to patriotic wear, she had also floored fans after modeling the tiniest yellow string bikini. As was previously reported by The Inquisitr, the sultry update earned over 31,000 likes.