Jennifer Lopez Rocks Daisy Dukes As She Crushes Backyard Softball Game On The Fourth Of July

Jennifer Lopez was rocking some Daisy Dukes as she crushed it during a backyard softball game on the Fourth of July.

The actress and singer was seen wearing the revealing shorts in an Instagram video posted by her fiance, Alex Rodriguez. The clip showed the couple playing a game with family and friends in the expansive backyard of their Long Island summer home. In the clip, Lopez flexed her powerful hitting as she rocked a ball deep into the outfield, while her fiance also showed off some of the hitting power that made him a 14-time MLB All-Star.

Lopez paired her short shorts with a white button-down shirt and a large hat, which appeared to be perfect attire for the backyard game.

It was not enough to win, however. Rodriguez, playing the part of commentator, let followers know his team prevailed over Lopez’s squad.

“The winner of the 107th July 4th softball game has been won by the Miami 305’s. They beat the Jennifer Lopez Bronx,” he said, speaking into a bottle of beer as a microphone.

After delivering the MVP trophy to a pal, Rodriguez channeled a legendary sports announcer as he signed off and delivered a message for the holiday.

“Like they say in the woods, I’m Al Michaels and there’s always next year for July 4th,” he said. “From our hearts to yours, we’ll say happy fourth everybody.”

In the caption for the video, Rodriguez wrote that he felt lucky to get to spend the holiday with friends and family and encouraged others to share love and kindness and to appreciate their loved ones. His fiance seemed to agree.

“Family time is the best time,” Lopez replied in the comment section to his video.

The video was a big hit with his followers, garnering plenty of supportive comments, including some complimenting Lopez on her baseball skills.

As The Inquisitr reported, the large Fourth of July celebration is something of a tradition for the blended family. Last year, Lopez took a break from her “It’s My Party Tour” to spend the holiday with her family, with the couple later sharing pictures of their time together on social media.

Lopez and Rodriguez could be playing more than just backyard baseball soon. The couple is reportedly in the running to purchase the New York Mets, and have reportedly been working to pull together some financial backers to help with their bid.