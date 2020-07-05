Celebrities React To Kanye West Announcing He’s Running For President

Kanye West has announced he is running for President in the upcoming 2020 Election, and many celebrities have put their two cents in on the matter. Unfortunately for the rapper, he missed the deadline to enter as a candidate on the ballot’s of six states, and many are suggesting this is all just a publicity stunt. Stunt or not, those in the entertainment world are still speaking out, and most are not in support of his candidacy.

According to Us Weekly, stars from Tiffany Haddish to Bob Saget have taken digs at Ye on social media. The Fuller House patriarch asked his followers if he should run for president too, and the announced Sunday afternoon that he would be running with longtime buddy John Stamos. The duos slogan is “Full House in the White House” and their campaign seemed to get more support from fans than Kanye’s.

Someone who didn’t think Kanye’s candidacy was funny at all was Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer, who called Kanye’s announcement “foolishness.”

“Too much foolishness today. #SitAllTheWayDown. It’s obvious that some people live in a bubble. It’s about time to burst it,” Octavia tweeted, while also using Kanye’s presidential hashtag “#2020Vision.”

Actress Tiffany Haddish played around with the news by announcing she was running as well, with Dave Chappelle as her running mate.

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian’s bestie-turned enemy-turned friend again, Paris Hilton, also announced her candidacy as a joke on the “Stronger” rapper. Another pop star who decided to announce they were running for President was The Lion King voice actor Billy Eichner. But the Billy on the Street host joked that it was President of the Screen Actors Guild, and Sarah Paulson gave him her full support.

While some celebrities were not on board with Kanye’s announcement, some surprising figures actually supported him. Tesla hotshot Elon Musk tweeted that he supported Kanye’s run 100 percent, and received slack from users in the comment section who called him “crazy.”

Actress Rose McGowan admitted that she supported Kanye, and then asked her followers if she thought he was running to split the votes or to cause anarchy.

On July 4, Kanye started all the buzz by tweeting “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States.” The post has been liked over one million times and is pushing 500,000 retweets. Kanye has not made a comment about being absent from six state’s ballots at this time.