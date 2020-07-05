Jinger Duggar & Jeremy Vuolo Dish On Felicity ‘Growing So Fast’ And A Name For The New Baby

Just in time for the new season of TLC’s Counting On, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did an interview with US Weekly recently as they dished on all things Felicity. Their almost 2-year-old daughter was the main topic of conversation, as well as the new little one that is due in November. The famous couple are expecting another baby girl and they couldn’t be more thrilled, especially since Felicity seems to be growing up rather quickly these days.

Jinger and Jeremy shared a few milestones with the publication that their little girl has accomplished over the past few months. The expectant mom mentioned that Felicity is running around now, however, she runs so fast that she ends up tripping over her own feet sometimes. She has also started to help her mom out in the kitchen. Jinger said that she lets her daughter have her own bowl so she feels like she’s helping her.

Jeremy chimed in on how much he loves being a girl dad. He and Jinger had in mind that their second child would be a girl when they found out they were expecting again. They are thrilled that Felicity will have a little sister as well. The pastor and seminary student expressed his thoughts about having another female in the house.

“Felicity has just been this unbelievable joy in our life, so the thought that we’re having another little girl-I mean, we couldn’t be happier,” Jeremy said.

Felicity may still not know exactly what being a big sister means just yet, but the Counting On stars said that she does know the word, “baby,” and she has a baby doll that she loves to takes care of. That seems to be enough preparation for now.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images

Jinger had previously said on social media that she and Jeremy have a name picked out already, but they are waiting to reveal what that is until the new baby is born. However, they did dish on how they came up with the name.

There was a little girl that they met not too long ago that had a name that they both fell in love with, according to Jeremy. It appears that they have their hearts set on that particular girl’s name for their new bundle of joy.

Jinger Duggar had revealed on her Instagram recently that her family of three were away for the Fourth of July weekend. They were relaxing at a cabin by the lake. She showed the beautiful scenery, as well as how excited Felicity was about their mini family vacation. The 26-year-old reality star was certainly right about her daughter running quite fast. She caught Felicity’s cute little giggles on camera and her little bare feet running as quick as she could into the cabin.