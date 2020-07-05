Hilary Duff Says People Who Neglected To Wear Masks During Fourth Of July Weekend Are ‘Embarrassing’

Hilary Duff recently called out the people who opted not to wear face masks while they were celebrating Independence Day.

The Lizzie McGuire alum took to Instagram on Saturday, July 4, after spending a day with her husband, Matthew Koma, and their daughter, Banks, 19 months. Duff showed multiple photos of the family enjoying their time outside together, including a nap the family took together, which you can see here.

In her caption, Duff shared that she noticed several partygoers during the family’s drive. She said she was appalled by the number of people she saw who were out in public without a mask.

“Drove by a raging house party on Mulholland,” Duff said. “A**h*les. No masks (of course). Girls in bathing suits and Louboutins waiting to get in like a line at a club. After @matthewkoma and I told Banks she’s too cool to ever need to do that we were steaming. California is in bad shape (in so many ways) but doesn’t everyone think we all want to go out freely and travel and enjoy summer.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Duff continued her lengthy post by comparing the U.S. to other countries in terms of how they have handled COVID-19. She said the American people need to have more compassion for one another and help each other through the global pandemic, similar to what other countries have done. The Younger star then said that partying isn’t as important as ensuring the safety of others who are also in public.

“It’s embarrassing that we are worse than ever because people need to party and Karens won’t wear masks!” Duff exclaimed.

At the end of her post, Duff shared joked that she would be beginning her campaign to run for president this year. According to Us Weekly, the comment appeared to be a diss at Kanye West, who shared on Saturday that he would be running for president.

Her post received more than 400,000 likes. Over 4,000 Instagram users also commented, and agreed with her sentiments. Many users also said they would be happy to vote for her if she actually did run for president.

This isn’t the first time that Duff has been vocal about her distaste for those who aren’t taking the coronavirus pandemic seriously. The Inquisitr reported in March that she shamed millennials who decided to continue partying at the height of the pandemic. She advised them to stop hurting elderly people who are more prone to catching the virus.