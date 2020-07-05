Newest Husker Commit Latrell Neville Is An ‘Automatic Mismatch,’ Says Analyst

When Latrell Neville announced he was committing to the University of Nebraska’s football team, he gave the Huskers’ 2021 recruiting class a wide receiver prospect that is an “automatic mismatch” on the outside against most defenses. That’s just one of the positives Husker Online recruiting analyst Nate Clouse wrote on Saturday, not long after Neville announced on Twitter he had committed to the Cornhuskers.

The 6-foot-4 wideout had more than four offers from all over the country and was rated as a four-star prospect by Husker Online parent organization, Rivals. The Huskers managed to get Neville’s commitment over Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and LSU. He is the 11th known verbal commitment for a class that has seen several recruits announce their decision to attend Nebraska over the last 30 days.

Clouse said that one the field, Neville is an automatic mismatch on the outside of an offensive set for defenses because of his height and overall size. The analyst added he’s a physical receiver who knows how to get open, even against a pressure defense. Neville is also reportedly more than willing to be a staunch blocker on the edge. Clouse added that trait is something Nebraska has been missing from its wide receiver corps over the last few seasons.

Clouse said Neville projects best at the college level as a wideout, but he’s also someone who can do a lot of different things well. The Huskers lost their top slot receiver over the offseason in JD Spielman and it appears the receiver recruit could fill that role if needed.

For the same reasons why Neville is a mismatch on the outside, he could also become one on the inside. It’s rare for such a big-bodied receiver to work out of the slot, but Neville has the grace, speed, and body control to do it well, according to the analyst. He’s been used on both end-arounds and screen passes in high school.

If there is one big adjustment Neville might have to make when it comes to Nebraska, it’s that the receiver hasn’t played on offenses considered “wide open” in high school. He’ll get a chance to play in a more high powered, pass friendly offense with the Huskers. Clouse believes the prospect will definitely have more chances to create opportunities and instant offense when he arrives in Lincoln.

Neville’s commitment on Independence Day was the seventh commit for the 2021 class this year and the sixth prospect to pull that trigger since May 1.