Nata Lee Shows Off Killer Curves In Revealing Workout Top And Tiny Shorts

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” likely motivated thousands of fans to head to a gym after she shared some sexy snapshots of herself working out on Sunday, July 5. She posted the new content for her 5.3 million followers on Instagram and it quickly demanded the attention of many.

The 21-year-old model radiated as she was photographed at the gym for the slideshow, which consisted of three photos. Nata took center stage, posing directly in front of the camera as she switched between a number of workout routines. In the first image, she could be seen adjusting her boxing gloves with her mouth — emitting a sultry vibe. In the second snap, she was doing lunges. Meanwhile, in the third image, she exuded a playful mood as she swung on a punching bag and smiled widely.

Her long blond hair was styled in two different hairdos throughout the slideshow. In the first snap, she wore her hair down in waves. In the second and third, however, she rocked her locks in two French braids.

Nata also looked to wearing makeup throughout the series — a move that brought out her natural facial features and beauty. The application seemingly included a light-bodied foundation, eyeliner, blush, eyeshadow, and a nude lipstick.

Still, what stole the show was her curvaceous figure, as she flaunted her famous physique with a revealing workout ensemble.

In the first snap, She rocked a white top, which featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back. The sexy undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it exposed a great deal of cleavage, which was propped up by a padded bra. In the second and third snapshots, she sported another white sporty top, this time opting to go braless underneath. That garment also did not conceal much.

She paired the tops with white booty shorts that were so tiny, they were akin to underwear. The bottoms especially displayed her curvy hips and bodacious derriere.

The model did not include a geotag for the post. In the caption, she stated she was excited to be back in the gym. She further revealed that her ensemble was designed by Fashion Nova, an online clothing company she is partnered with.

The sizzling snapshot was met with instantaneous support from fans, garnering tens of thousands of likes and over 1,000 comments.

“So gorgeous,” one user commented.

“Smoking boxer,” added a second fan.

Nata has shared a number of eye-catching photos of herself on social media lately. On June 26, she stunned fans after wearing just red lingerie, per The Inquisitr.