Ariel Winter Shows Off Her Cleavage & Platinum Blond Hair In Her Latest Instagram Update

Actress Ariel Winter surprised her 4.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a massive update in which she rocked a casual yet cleavage-baring ensemble and showed off her platinum blond tresses. The snaps were taken in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag indicated. Ariel was outside on an outdoor couch topped with cozy-looking striped pillows. Plenty of greenery was visible along a wall off in the distance, and the sun was shining down, illuminating part of the couch.

Ariel looked stunning in a simple patterned tank top that showed off her curvaceous figure to perfection. The tank had a white background and subtle print, and spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders. A hint of cleavage was visible in the first shot, and the torso of the garment clung to her curves.

She paired the feminine tank with some simple light-wash blue jeans that had a skinny fit. There was a slit on one side of the jeans near the ankles, adding a bit of something extra to the pants, and Ariel went barefoot.

The most surprising part of her look, however, was her platinum blond locks. Many fans are accustomed to seeing Ariel as a brunette, but she went full on platinum blond. She also tagged Tim Duenas, a hairstylist in Los Angeles, and Tabitha Duenas, a colorist, presumably the two individuals behind her hair transformation.

In the second snap in the series, Ariel had her eyes closed as she flipped her hair, which was styled in voluminous curls. She gazed directly at the camera in the third snap, and leaned forward slightly so a bit more cleavage was visible. She followed that picture with a few additional snaps in which she flaunted her curves, played with her new tresses, and flirted with the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the update, and the Game of Thrones reference in the caption. The post racked up over 400,300 likes within 16 hours as well as 2,721 comments from her eager fans.

“You look amazing!!!” one fan commented, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“A literal queen,” another follower remarked.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

“Blonde looks so good on you!!” another follower wrote, loving the new look.

Ariel isn’t afraid to show off her curvaceous figure on Instagram and tantalize her fans with sexy snaps. Back in May 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a series of snaps from a photoshoot in which she rocked a pink miniskirt and a white top with a plunging neckline and a zipper down the front. Her tresses, a gorgeous red hue at the time, were styled in half-up pigtails for a flirty look.