Kate Bock Puts Incredible Bikini Bod On Show In Tiny Black Swimsuit

Kate Bock’s second most recent Instagram post was geo-tagged in Sag Harbor in New York, but she revealed her new location in another update from today. She shared a sexy selfie from the Hamptons, opting for a tiny black bikini that allowed her to showcase her incredible figure.

She stood in a bedroom with light wooden floors, and snapped the selfie in the reflection of a tall wall mirror with a rustic, unfinished wooden frame. The model stood with one leg in front and raised one hand in the air with her phone in hand. She glanced at the phone screen with a small smile on her face with her lips closed, and noted that she was “settling” into her “summer life.”

Her black bikini had a low scoop neckline and what looked like a structured underwire, and her cleavage was hard to miss. Her matching bikini bottoms had an extremely low-waisted fit with straps that rested low on her hips. The straps were embellished with white beads, and she also accessorized with rings and a bracelet on her right wrist. The tag in the post noted that the ensemble was from the brand Solid & Striped.

Kate wore her hair down in a middle part with loose, soft waves brushed around both of her shoulders. Her makeup application seemingly included light-colored eyeshadow, blush, and light pink lipstick.

Behind her was a frosted door, and a white bed peeked through on the left side of the frame.

Although the picture has only been available for an hour, it’s already received a lot of attention, racking up over 10,000 likes. Her fans also rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments.

“You make summer look good,” declared an admirer.

“Kate is sooooo pretty,” gushed a second social media user.

Others took note of her swimsuit.

“Wow I don’t think anyone has made the basic black bikini look any better,” exclaimed a third supporter.

“The LBB never looked so hot,you rocked in it,” raved another devotee.

And in another update from three days ago, the beauty shared another bikini selfie, that time from a sauna. She lied on her back and glanced up at the camera that she held in one hand as she bent one knee and rested her other hand on her thigh. Her bikini was brown with a strapless top and tiny bottoms with thick straps. She accessorized with a couple of necklaces, one was a chunky gold chain, along with multiple earrings.