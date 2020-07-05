Bruna Rangel Lima Shows Off Her Jaw-Dropping Curves In A Pink Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima flaunted her incredible curves with a sexy double-photo update shared to her Instagram account on Sunday afternoon. She posed for a beachside photo shoot while wearing a pink bikini from her swimsuit line, Brukinis. According to her caption, the swimsuit will become available for purchase on July 7.

The model’s swimsuit included a strapless top with adjustable square-shaped cups. The second image in Bruna’s post showed a close-up of her chest, giving fans a glimpse at the pink fabric and the ruching on the bikini bra. She playfully hooked her fingers into the bottom strap running between the cups.

Since the camera focused on Bruna’s body from her neck down, it gave her 4 million followers a glimpse at her cleavage and the curvature of her ample bosom. Her toned stomach and belly button piercing were also visible in the pic, along with her thick thighs. It appeared that the thong panties of her swimwear were high-waisted, flattering the stunner’s midsection.

In the first image, the photographer was farther away from Bruna, capturing her backside as she faced toward the ocean. She raised both of her hands, settling them on the crown of her head as she closed her eyes and seemed to enjoy the breeze coming off the sea. Bruna’s hair looked like it may have been lightly tousled by the wind, her long caramel-colored locks cascading down her back.

The beauty’s perky booty was the main attraction in the first snapshot, but she also treated her admirers to a stunning look at her trim figure and picture-perfect tan. As a final touch, she accessories her skimpy outfit with multiple rings adorning her slender fingers. She also looked to be sporting a French manicure.

She tagged photographer Garret Stone in the post along with Miami hair artist Jeremy Borrego.

Fans quickly took to Bruna’s post, and it accumulated more than 47,600 likes and close to 500 comments within the first few hours of going live.

Hundreds of users flocked to her comments section to praise her image. Several said she had a “perfect body.”

“Bruna you are my favorite mermaid and I hope your 4th of July was amazing and have a spectacular day,” gushed one devotee alongside a string of emoji.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped [sic],” wrote another.

On Saturday, The Inquisitr reported that Bruna had worn a stunning blue bikini to celebrate Independence Day. She wished her fans a happy 4th of July while showcasing her killer abs and bust.