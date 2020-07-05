WWE News: Kayla Braxton Shares Bikini Selfie And Provides Status Update Following Second COVID-19 Diagnosis

Kayla Braxton recently tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, but the WWE presenter isn’t letting that bring her down. Earlier today, the host of The Bump took to Instagram and shared a selfie of her rocking a flowery bikini, much to the delight of her followers and fans.

In the photo, Braxton can be seen standing in front of a mirror, wearing a green, blue and white bikini with leaf patterns. She is also wearing a gold piece of jewelry on her right wrist, which hangs casually by her side. The WWE alumnus doesn’t appear to be showing any signs of poor health in the photo either.

In the accompanying caption, Braxton revealed that she’s been relaxing at home and drinking juice in the pool. While she’s experienced a stressful time lately, Braxton assured her followers that she’s feeling “happy.”

Braxton didn’t provide an update on her current health status, but if her latest post is any indication, she looks set to make a speedy recovery. She’s already defeated the coronavirus once before, and she looks set to do so again if she hasn’t already.

The Instagram post, which has received over 33,000 likes as of this writing, inspired Braxton’s followers to share some positive sentiments for the 28-year-old stunner.

“You’re a knockout,” enthused one of her many adoring fans.

This opinion was echoed by several other social media users, one of whom declared his “love” for the Friday Night SmackDown on-air personality.

One of her other admirers tried their luck by asking if they could join her for a “Capri Sun,” which has yet to prompt a response from the WWE presenter.

While the comments were all positive, Braxton has experienced some negative backlash on social media recently. As documented by Ringside News, she deleted most of her accounts after receiving online abuse on Twitter.

Braxton isn’t the first female WWE personality to incur the ire of some social media users in recent months, but she’s also not letting the trolls dampen her spirits.

It remains to be seen when Braxton will return to Friday Night SmackDown, but she has continued to appear on The Bump since being diagnosed with COVID-19 for a second time. The illness hasn’t affected her work rate either, which fans and pundits will regard as a positive sign.

As the Ringside News report highlights, Braxton’s handling of the illness has reportedly impressed WWE’s backstage officials too, which should stand her in good stead with the company moving forward.