Dua Lipa Shows Off Enviable Figure In Skimpy Black Bikini While On Vacation

British-Albanian singer Dua Lipa sent millions of fans into a frenzy on social media after she shared several stunning snapshots of herself bikini-clad on Sunday, July 5. The beauty took to Instagram to post the new content for her 47.8 million followers, and it caught the attention of thousands just minutes after going live.

The songstress, who most recently dropped the chart-topping album Future Nostalgia, was photographed while lounging beachside for the three-photo slideshow. Dua took center stage in the images as she posed directly in front of the camera, switching between a number of angles while the sky and mountains filled the background behind her. She exuded both cool and sultry vibes as she pouted, and stared down the camera.

Dua rocked her short brunette hair in its natural state as it cascaded down onto her shoulders in slight waves. In one of the images, the locks looked to be styled into a half-ponytail, and in another, the beauty could be seen pulling them back and away from her face.

The also-model, who has appeared on several magazine covers, did not look to be wearing any makeup in the series, opting to show off her natural beauty and facial features.

Still, despite her famous beauty, it was her enviable figure that easily dominated the slideshow, as she displayed her body in a revealing bathing suit.

She opted for a black bikini top that featured two thin straps that tied around her neck and back. The swimwear garment highlighted her assets, meanwhile, its tiny triangular cups exposed a bit of cleavage, and underboob.

She teamed the bra with a matching pair of bikini bottoms that also showcased her figure, particularly flaunting her curvy hips and pert backside. The bottoms also featured high-waisted side-straps that drew attention to her toned midriff.

Dua finished the look off with a black bucket hat.

She revealed that she was photographed on a beach in St. Lucia.

The eye-catching slideshow was met with a staggering amount of support from her fans, garnering more than 2.3 million likes since going live just an hour ago. Over 15,000 users also took to the comments section to compliment Dua on her figure, good looks, and bathing suit.

